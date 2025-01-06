Body cam video shows SAPD officer shooting armed man after jaywalking stop and foot chase

The San Antonio Police Department released new body camera footage of the Dec. 3 police shooting of 33-year-old Jeffrey Schopp.

SAPD released narrated and non-narrated versions of the footage, which is standard for officer shooting videos.

An officer shot at Schopp, who, he said, was holding a firearm. The footage appeared to show Schopp holding a firearm in his right hand as he ran through a drainage ditch to evade police.

The footage began with an interaction between an officer and Schopp as Schopp walked on a sidewalk along a street.

San Antonio Police Department / RAW San Antonio Police Department Critical Incident Video Release: 800 block of E. Rector Drive Schopp speaking to the SAPD officer who first attempted to detain him before he fled across the street.

The officer told Schopp to come over to his vehicle. Schopp said no and asked if he was being detained. The officer said he was being detained because Schopp allegedly jaywalked across the street.

“You’re detained right now — walk over there,” the officer said, as heard in the video. “For crossing the street without a crosswalk, go walk over there.”

In the video, after Schopp attempted to apologize, the officer interrupted him and warned Schopp that he would handcuff him if he didn't walk over to him.

The footage showed Schopp continuing to apologize. He then dropped one of his bags over the railing and then began running across the street. The officer jumped the railing and chased him.

The footage showed other officers joining the chase, with one nearly grabbing Schopp as he jumped over a metal fence.

They then followed him to the top of a ditch, where Officer James Lopez pulled out his taser.

“I’m gonna f— you up. You’re gonna get tased, bro,” Lopez said to Schopp.

Schopp did not follow the officer’s next order to get on the ground. The footage showed him sprinting down into the ditch.

The footage showed Lopez pulling out his gun and firing multiple times toward Schopp as he ran under a bridge. The officer reloaded after he finished shooting.

Lopez then yelled that Schopp had a gun, and the officers followed Schopp over the bridge he ran under.

Screengrab / San Antonio Police Department SAPD body camera footage highlighted what appears to be a firearm in Schopp's right hand as he ran from police and toward a bridge that reaches across the ditch.

Other officers yelled at Schopp to drop the gun on the other side of the bridge. Lopez then shot at him several more times until Schopp fell to the ground.

SAPD reported that further investigation found that Schopp shot himself in the head as Lopez was shooting at him.

EMS pronounced Schopp dead at the scene. No officers or bystanders were injured, according to SAPD's press release about the incident.

A .22 caliber handgun was found at the scene.

Lopez has four years of service, according to the press release.

Schopp’s autopsy report won’t be available for at least six more weeks, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s standard time to complete the reports.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the shooting, as it does with all police shootings.