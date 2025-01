Wemby moves closer to the top in NBA MVP voting

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama this week moved into the top five of NBA MVP voting, helped by his impressive play in December, including on Christmas Day, according to nba.com.

Wemby is number seven in scoring and playing more efficiently than a year ago, reports the website. And he's averaging more blocks than the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat.

Leader board on voting as of Friday, Jan. 3 at nba.com

1. Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets.

Last week’s ranking: No. 1Season stats: 30.7 points, 13.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists per game or apg.

2. Shai Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder.

Last week’s ranking: No. 3Season stats: 31.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 6.1 apg.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Last week’s ranking: No. 2Season stats: 32.4 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 6 apg.

4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Last week’s ranking: No. 5Season stats: 28.5 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 5.6 apg.

5. Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Last week’s ranking: No. 6Season stats: 25.6 ppg, 10 rpg, 3.9 bpg. In December he became the first player in NBA history to compile 300 points, 100 rebounds, 50 blocks, 50 assists and 40 three-pointers in a calendar month. Wemby is also a strong candidate for Kia Defensive Player of the Year.

The next five according to nba.com:

6. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks.7. Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks.8. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers.9. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers.10. Alperen Şengün, Houston Rockets.