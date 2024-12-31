If you need items from San Antonio's major retailers on New Year's Eve, don't wait too late

After the Christmas shopping rush, major retailers are giving their workers a little time off for New Year's Eve.

Some are giving workers off on New Year's Day, too.

It's always good to call or check out your favorite store's websites before heading out.

Here's a list TPR has compiled of New Year's Eve hours for chains doing business in the Alamo City:

Costco closes at 5 p.m.

CVS is open, but some locations may have reduced hours.

HEB is open until 11 tonight.

Home Depot closes at 6 p.m.

IKEA closes at 6 p.m.

Lowe's closes at 6 p.m.

Macy's closes at 7 p.m.

Sam's Club closes at 6 p.m.

Target closes at 9 p.m.

Trader Joe's closes at 5 p.m.

Walgreen's open for regular hours, but pharmacy hours may vary.

Walmart is open for regular hours.

Most major store chains are open New Year's Day, but Costco is closed.

