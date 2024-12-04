Chilly temperatures and rain coming to San Antonio this Rock 'n' Roll Running Series weekend

The weekend ahead will be rainy and chilly for San Antonians and thousands of runners in the last Rock 'n' Roll Running Series to be held here.

The National Weather Service reports a cold front will gradually blow in before the weekend. Highs on Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the 50s, and highs on Sunday for the half and full marathons will be the 60s.

Forecasters said about half the area should see some rain each day from Friday through Sunday. The best rain chances during that period appear to be on Saturday, if timing for the arrival of the cold front remains on schedule.

Total rainfall amounts Saturday and Sunday will be minimal, around a quarter of an inch. Forecasters said some isolated spots could receive more.

Temperatures will warm, and the sky will clear in time for the new work week on Monday. The high is expected to reach 76.

It's been a bit misty and overcast for San Antonio for most of this week already, and the days ahead look the same until Monday.

The 5K and 10K runs both start at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the UTSA downtown campus. The 5K will travel down Houston into downtown and will include the following streets or avenues: Live Oak, Austin, West Jones, Broadway, Brooklyn, North St. Mary's, Avenue A, and Navarro. The finish line is on Navarro.

The 10K runners will follow much of the same route, but instead of turning onto Broadway with the 5Kers, they will peel off and continue on the following streets or avenues: West Jones, and Camden, Newell, East Park, East Euclid, West Josephine, East Ashby, Belknap, West Dewey Place, North Main, Howard, West Cypress, Brooklyn, North St. Mary's, Avenue A. and Navarro.

The full and half marathons begin on Sunday at 7 a.m. This map shows the best views of their long routes and those of the 5K and 10K routes.

Motorists should try to avoid the areas for a couple of hours due to road closures. Barricades will be removed once runners are no longer expected to pass down streets.