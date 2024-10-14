Cold front promises to bring fall's first 50s to parched San Antonio

After record or near record highs in South Texas and the Hill Country this week, a cold front is expected to push through late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service reported on Monday that the front will end temperatures in the 90s, which have made this fall feel more like summer across the drought weary area.

The front will lower daytime high temperatures into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday and into the 80s for the weekend. It was not expected to trigger rain.

Morning lows will dip into the 50s for the first time this season for San Antonio on Thursday morning. Sunrise temperatures in the 60s will follow into the weekend.

NWS San Antonio Five-day outlook shows some sunrise temperatures in San Antonio dipping into the 50s this week

There is a very slim chance of showers off and on for the weekend, but only a quarter of the city is expected to see any rain, if it does happen.

San Antonio's rainfall deficit has been inching up in the last quarter of 2024. Slightly more than 21 inches of rain has fallen on San Antonio International Airport all year, or nearly five inches below the year-to-date average.

The front will also lower humidities, which will increase the risk of wildfires in outlying areas of Bexar County and across the Hill Country and South Texas.