Bexar County officials address rising rate of domestic violence homicides

The judge, sheriff, and district attorney of Bexar County led a joint news conference on Monday to discuss the rising number of domestic violence homicides in unincorporated areas.

There have been nine such homicides so far this year, compared to four in all of last year, and they represent more than half of all homicides in unincorporated areas.

District Attorney Joe Gonzales said his office works to prosecute all domestic violence cases, even when survivors have difficulty coming forward. "We will continue to use all efforts to hold abusers accountable, even when victims cannot be present. Fighting domestic violence is not just our job — it's our duty."

Sheriff Javier Salazar said abuse often starts with threats and continues to escalate. County Judge Peter Sakai called domestic violence in Bexar County unacceptable.

They all said victims should reach out for help from one of the many agencies ready to assist, including the Bexar County Family Justice Center.

The county health department also launched the Safety Team Active Response (STAR) program — a help line for deputies to connect with experts to quickly access a victim's danger risk at the site of calls for help.

It saw a 52% increase in victim assessments last year. Forty nine percent of people who engaged with the STAR program from April to September of this year reported continuous violence occurring within their romantic or familial relationship.

News Statewide report on 2023 deadly domestic violence details Bexar County cases The Texas Council on Family Violence reported that 13 women and one man were killed in incidents in Bexar County in 2023. Statewide, 179 were female identified victims, 26 were male identified victims, and four were LGBTQ+ victims.

The county's latest initiatives came soon after the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District launched a new effort to reach domestic violence victims in restrooms with signage offering help.

In 2023, the City Council passed an ordinance that required all public places to post domestic violence resource signs in restrooms used by visitors or employees starting on Oct. 1 of this year. This includes hotels, restaurants, movie theaters, and more.

The sign includes a number for free and confidential support and a QR code that can be scanned for additional resources and hotlines.

Restrooms can often provide a private and safe space for a person experiencing domestic violence to scan a QR code or obtain a phone number without being witnessed by their abuser.

In case of an emergency, call 911. Someone is always available to help. If you are in need of support, call the Family Violence Prevention Services 24/7 hotline at 210-733-8810. You can also call San Antonio Police Department's non-emergency number at 210-207-7273 or visit a police substation. The advocates with the Crisis Response Teams can help you make a plan. You can find more resources and information here.