Young San Antonio Voters Listening Session at Texas Public Radio this Wednesday

Join Texas Public Radio next Wednesday for a Young San Antonio Voters Listening Session at our downtown headquarters. This audience participation discussion will be moderated by TPR’s Joey Palacios and will dive into the issues that are driving voters to the polls this November.

We hope to build knowledge and understanding of young San Antonio voters and to give community groups and individuals time to share what is missed or misunderstood in most news coverage.

This project is in conjunction with the Texas Newsroom and America Amplified. Similar listening sessions are being held in Austin, Houston, and Dallas this week. They are hosted by KUT Austin, Houston Public Media and KERA North Texas.

This session will create space voters to talk freely about important topics. Our news teams focus on listening and learning, while community members share thoughts, ideas, aspirations, experience and knowledge.

RSVP at this link along with directions for validated downtown parking.

Voters across the U.S. find themselves at the center of polarizing political discussions on issues like abortion access and women’s healthcare rights, gun policies, foreign policy and providing support to countries involved in conflicts with other nations, curbing violent crime, immigration and border policies, the economy, and climate change.

From the Texas Legislature, to Congress and the White House, what is leading you to vote for the various candidates up and down the ballot?

Locally, San Antonio voters will have six amendments to the city charter — including measures that increase the pay of city council members and the mayor, change their terms of office, and allow the council to set the pay and tenure of the city manager.

Young voters who attend this discussion will be able to voice their opinions among peers and share what’s important to them. This session will be recorded, but it will not be broadcast. If we come across something in the recording that we would like to use for broadcast, we will reach out to you afterward and ask if we can use it.

