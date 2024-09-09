A plea for Styrofoam boxes to help San Antonio's feral cats

The San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition is asking the community to donate Styrofoam boxes.

The coalition's volunteers place them around the city to help protect cats from harsh weather conditions.

“We are having trouble getting the Styrofoam because a lot of places are now — because of environmental concerns — going away from Styrofoam boxes," said Robert Breeze, the Feral Shelter program manager. "We're having trouble getting hold of the right people that we need in hospitals and clinics and pharmacies.”

Breeze added that he recognizes the environmental concerns and is working on alternative materials to Styrofoam for this effort.

“We are going away from the Styrofoam and building a different type of tote shelter as inexpensively as possible," Breeze said. "It's going to take a lot more effort and equipment and materials. We're going to need extra people to do that,”

Courtesy photo / The San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition The San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition is switching to plastic totes for a more environmentally friendly shelter for the homeless cats.

In the meantime, he said organizations such as hospitals, veterinary clinics and pharmacies that still receive Styrofoam boxes could make a difference because the program — which relies entirely on donations — is in danger of having to shut down.

One reason for the urgency is that the organization recently lost its main donor who had been providing 200 boxes a year.

“That was devastating to our program,” Breeze said. “Unless we can find someone who can provide that kind of volume that we are needing more and more of every year, we’re going to have a problem.”

Those interested in donating can email Robert Breeze at feralshelters@sanatnonioferalcats.org.