East Central ISD school bus crash in Bexar County leaves some students with minor injuries

Some high school and middle school students received minor injuries after their East Central Independent School District bus rearended an 18-wheeler on Friday morning.

EMS determined none of the 30 students on the bus required transport to a hospital for treatment after the crash on U.S. 87.

However, some students chose to be taken by EMS to a hospital, according to the school district.

District Spokesman Brandon Oliver said Bus 266 clipped an 18-wheeler as the bus attempted to make a left turn to take students down a road to classes.

The students involved in the crash attend East Central High School and Heritage Middle School.

Parents were notified of the wreck, according to the school district.

Correction: A previous version of this story included the school district's incorrect sequence of events. The bus struck the truck.