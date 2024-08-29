Keep an umbrella near the BBQ grill this Labor Day weekend in San Antonio

A cold front is expected to push into the Hill Country on Friday night or early Saturday, then stall, and then move slightly back to the north.

But the good news is it will get close enough to San Antonio to make Labor Day weekend more comfortable temperature wise. Highs will be in the upper 80s or lower 90's this weekend and well into next week.

After the 100 degree days recorded in August, those temperatures should feel a little better.

At least half the area is expected to see some rain on both Sunday and on Labor Day on Monday.

Forecasters said afternoon heating will contribute to shower activity both of those days, so cookouts picnics during the late afternoon or early evening hours are the most likely to get rained on.

The showers are expected to be very scattered in nature and could pack isolated heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Any precipitation is welcome after years of drought across South Central Texas.

San Antonio's rainfall for the entire year so far amounts to less than 20 inches. That total is about average for any given year, but it will take some heavy rains this fall and winter to really improve drought conditions.

Customers of the San Antonio Water System remain under Stage 3 water restrictions and can only water with an automatic sprinkler once a week based on street address.