Fish kill at San Antonio's Calaveras Lake attributed to a naturally occurring phenomenon

Hundreds of dead fish lined the banks of Calaveras Lake this week. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) said it was a naturally occurring phenomenon.

The agency blamed a seasonal condition that causes a lowered amount of dissolved oxygen in the water due to heat, cloudy conditions and calm winds.

The majority of the dead fish appeared to be red drum, which are stocked in the lake by TPWD. The fish are stocked in the lake regularly.

Last year, TPWD released more than 655,000 red drum into Calaveras. The saltwater can survive in fresh water. There are no plans to remove the dead fish from the lake.

Experts say the fish will provide nutrients for other living organisms as part of a natural life cycle.

Calaveras Lake provides cooling for natural gas and coal power plants located there and is managed by San Antonio’s CPS Energy.