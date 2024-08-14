© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Fish kill at San Antonio's Calaveras Lake attributed to a naturally occurring phenomenon

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published August 14, 2024 at 3:07 PM CDT
Dead fish, primarily Red Drum line the bank in an area at Calaveras Lake
Dennis Kennedy
/
Kayak Anglers of San Antonio Facebook Group
Dead fish, mostly red drum, line the bank in an area at Calaveras Lake

Hundreds of dead fish lined the banks of Calaveras Lake this week. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) said it was a naturally occurring phenomenon.

The agency blamed a seasonal condition that causes a lowered amount of dissolved oxygen in the water due to heat, cloudy conditions and calm winds.

The majority of the dead fish appeared to be red drum, which are stocked in the lake by TPWD. The fish are stocked in the lake regularly.

Last year, TPWD released more than 655,000 red drum into Calaveras. The saltwater can survive in fresh water. There are no plans to remove the dead fish from the lake.

Post from Kayak Anglers of San Antonio Facebook Group
Dennis Kennedy
/
Facebook
Post from Kayak Anglers of San Antonio Facebook Group

Experts say the fish will provide nutrients for other living organisms as part of a natural life cycle.

Calaveras Lake provides cooling for natural gas and coal power plants located there and is managed by San Antonio’s CPS Energy. 

