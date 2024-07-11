Community event on Tuesday will discuss domestic violence in San Antonio

One in three women in San Antonio experience domestic violence including physical, sexual, and financial abuse.

A free community event next week at the University of Texas at San Antonio's downtown campus will discuss how, when, and why domestic violence has impacted local families.

Nonprofit Impact San Antonio will host a panel discussion with experts, in partnership with UTSA's College for Health, Community and Policy.

The audience will gain knowledge on the dynamics of domestic violence, its far-reaching consequences, and the role of the community in fostering resilience and recovery.

Panelists include Marta Peláez, president and CEO of Family Violence Prevention Services, Civil District Court judge Monique Diaz, and speakers from the Bexar County District Attorney's office and the San Antonio Police Department.

A report by the Texas Council on Family Violence found 216 Texans were killed by intimate partners in 2022. This includes 10 women and two men in Bexar County.

The event takes place on Tuesday, July 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at UTSA's Buena Vista Building at 501 W. César Chávez Blvd.

Registration is required. Click here to register.