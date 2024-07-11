© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Community event on Tuesday will discuss domestic violence in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published July 11, 2024 at 12:55 PM CDT
Graphic of domestic violence in Texas in 2022.
Courtesy photo
/
Texas Council on Family Violence
Graphic of domestic violence in Texas in 2022.

One in three women in San Antonio experience domestic violence including physical, sexual, and financial abuse.

A free community event next week at the University of Texas at San Antonio's downtown campus will discuss how, when, and why domestic violence has impacted local families.

Nonprofit Impact San Antonio will host a panel discussion with experts, in partnership with UTSA's College for Health, Community and Policy.

The audience will gain knowledge on the dynamics of domestic violence, its far-reaching consequences, and the role of the community in fostering resilience and recovery.

Panelists include Marta Peláez, president and CEO of Family Violence Prevention Services, Civil District Court judge Monique Diaz, and speakers from the Bexar County District Attorney's office and the San Antonio Police Department.

A report by the Texas Council on Family Violence found 216 Texans were killed by intimate partners in 2022. This includes 10 women and two men in Bexar County.

The event takes place on Tuesday, July 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at UTSA's Buena Vista Building at 501 W. César Chávez Blvd.

Registration is required. Click here to register.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News public healthdomestic violenceSan AntonioTop StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro