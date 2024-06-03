Report: More than half of San Antonians live within walking distance of a park

More than half of San Antonio residents now live within walking distance of a park, according to a new report from the Trust for Public Land.

The report finds 52% of San Antonio residents live within a 10 minute walk of a park, up from 42% in 2019.

According to the report, San Antonio has closed its equity gap in park space over the last five years.

Residents in low-income neighborhoods now have 31% more park space than those in high-income neighborhoods.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Director Homer Garcia III attributes recent voter approved bond programs that made it possible for the city to open new parks at a faster pace.

"Parks are critical social infrastructure that bring people together, whether it is to volunteer, educate, or provide spaces for exercising and connecting with nature," Garcia said. "Investment in our park system is an investment in our community’s physical, emotional, and civic health.”

As part of the $1.2 billion 2022 bond program approved by San Antonio voters, close to $272 million was allocated to park upgrades across the city.