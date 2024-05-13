Cold front triggers hail, high winds, heavy rain across South Texas

A cold front triggered thunderstorms, flooding, hail, and high winds across South Texas, including San Antonio, at midday on Monday.

A large cell packing hail moved south of San Antonio, passing near Devine and later Pleasanton. One inch hail was reported in the Poteet area.

The National Weather Service received one report of half-dollar-sized hail in Moore around 11:15 a.m. Some thunderstorm wind damage, such as down tree limbs, were also reported in the town of 500, about 40 minutes southwest of San Antonio on I-35.

There was also a report of a metal roof torn from a building in the Moore area, south of the intersection of U.S. 57 and I-35.

The storms were packing winds around 60 miles per hour at times, according to the weather service.

Bexar County monitored the status of low water crossings here. Also, CPS monitored the status of power outages in its service area here.

Rainfall amounts vary, but some spots to the west of San Antonio recorded at least two inches. In downtown San Antonio, the rains torrential and wind driven.

The rain was badly needed in drought-stricken South Texas. Some of the rain fell on counties to the west and north of San Antonio, where drought conditions have been among the worst in the nation.

Medina Lake in Medina County was reported to be only 3% full last week.

San Antonio's drought conditions have improved slightly this spring and summer to "moderate" as a five-year drought lingers.

The San Antonio Water System was expected to soon seek the formal approval of the San Antonio City Council to place non-compliance charges related to water restrictions directly to a customer's bill. The practice would replace citations as the primary means of enforcement and include an appeals process.

SAWS also wants to adjust once a week watering hours with automatic sprinklers, moving the morning hours up earlier in the day to take better advantage of cooler temperatures.

It also proposed increased costs for high end water users. Again, the measures need full approval of the city council, but could be in place as early this July in advance of another hot and dry summer.