Texas tax-free weekend is the best time to stock up on storm preparedness supplies

Hurricane season is on the way in Texas, and it’s best to be prepared sooner rather than later.

San Antonio is two hours from the coast, but history has shown how tropical systems moving inland can dump record levels of rain throughout the region. Rivers and streams quickly overflow their banks. Roads are cut off. High winds bring down power lines and leave thousands of people without power. Thousands of lives are endangered.

This weekend is the best time during the 2024 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday. Emergency preparation supplies can be purchased tax-free, with no limit on how many qualifying items can be purchased.

The tax-free sales begin at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, and end at midnight on Monday, April 29.

Items that can qualify for tax exemptions include portable generators, emergency ladders, hurricane shutters, batteries, non-electric can openers and carbon monoxide detectors.

"Predictions do not matter. It only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season," said Harris County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Sloan. "Preparation is the key for residents to keep themselves and their families safe."

The full list of supplies includes:



Portable generators.

Emergency ladders.

Hurricane shutters.

Axes.

Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt).

Can openers – nonelectric.

Carbon monoxide detectors.

Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric.

Fire extinguishers.

First aid kits.

Fuel containers.

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits.

Hatchets.

Ice products – reusable and artificial.

Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated).

Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers.

Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios.

Smoke detectors.

Tarps and other plastic sheeting.

