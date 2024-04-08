Eclipse plunges thrilled and fascinated crowds into momentary darkness

Millions of people throughout the San Antonio region and across Texas prepared on Monday to experience a few powerful, silent moments when the star responsible for human life did not bathe a long sliver of the planet in its warm light.

The Alamo City was only one of countless cities and towns in or near the path of totality that filled with undaunted, enthusiastic, and then, finally, awestruck humanity.

Map from NationalEclipse.com / https://nationaleclipse.com/cities/san_antonio_texas.html

San Antonio is on the edge of the path of totality. The Northwest Side of the city will experience 99.9% coverage, while it will be less on the Southeast Side.

The eclipse began at 12:14 p.m. Peak viewing was expected at 1:34 p.m. It was expected to end around 2:55 p.m.

NPR followed the event with a live blog. KUT also offered live coverage.

The last total solar eclipse in Texas was in 1878.

The next total eclipse in the United States will be in 2045, and then only a small portion of the Texas Panhandle will experience totality.

The view from Eagle Pass and Del Rio

Eagle Pass on the Texas border was to be among the first U.S. communities to witness the eclipse.

Organizers expected to hold an eclipse viewing festival at Eagle Pass' Shelby Park.

But they had to move it to another location because of Gov. Greg Abbott's seizure of the park as part of his controversial Operation Lone Star border security program.

Greetings from the parking lot of the Walmart in Eagle Pass, Texas.



Sigurd Sannan and Merethe Ranum cam (two on the right) came all the way from Norway to meet their friends Grace and Johan Nebb to watch the eclipse. This trip is part of Sigurd and Merethe’s honeymoon! pic.twitter.com/83wQ6u6h8o — Sergio Martínez-Beltrán (@SergioMarBel) April 8, 2024

People also glimpsed the eclipse from Del Rio.

Despite the clouds, the glow of the sun began to change as the moon moved into position.

In Del Rio for the eclipse this afternoon, where it's pretty cloudy but still bright. The moon is beginning to overtake the sun. pic.twitter.com/U6N155dc9e — Josh Peck - Texas Public Radio (@Joshua_Peck_) April 8, 2024

The view from San Antonio

The Alamo's wide-open plaza was expected to be a great viewing spot from which to savor the rare event. Alamo Trust Spokesman Jonathan Huhn said they were prepared to welcome tourists and locals for the spectacle.

He added that the Alamo stocked up on plenty of solar glasses -- with frames shaped just like the iconic facade of the history building. "This has been a huge seller online and in our welcome center where visitors can purchase them for $5 each," he explained. More info was available here.

Visitors snacked on eclipse-centric treats, including Moon Pies, Cosmic Brownies, Orbit, Milky Ways, Starbursts and Eclipse gum.

By 1:30, Huhn estimated the crowd had grown to about 1,300 people.

Alamo Director of communications

Jonathan Huhn estimates about 1300 people here on ground. it’s starting to get dark and the “ooh” and “ahh” have begun pic.twitter.com/qSmRYKAC0n — Gabriella A. Solorio (@bygabriellas) April 8, 2024

At the main campus of The University of Texas at San Antonio, an ocean of students, staff and visitors packed a sports field, lay on the turf and donned their sunglasses.

Patrick Green, a professor of physics at St. Mary's University, joined what he estimated to be a couple hundred students preparing to view the eclipse. Some munched on snacks as they waited and eyed the overcast skies.

At least it's not raining, knock wood, so it could be worse," he joked.

But Green appreciated the historic moment, and he remained optimistic that even if the clouds never lifted, at least there were other sources from which to view the eclipse, including NASA.

The San Antonio Chamber of Commerce also had a list of viewing events in the city.

Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio / TPR Eclipse glasses amidst the crowd at the Alamo

The view from the Hill County

Several regional counties, including Burnet, issued disaster declarations. Burnet's officials said they expected the population to double as tourists arrived to see the eclipse. Officials said the influx of people would strain critical resources and impact travel times.

Burnet County was expected to experience around 4 minutes of totality. The declaration was in effect from until Wednesday. Kendall, Kerr, Travis, and Bell counties issued similar declarations.

Schools planned to close, and so did some businesses. For those businesses that decided to stay open, city officials asked them to prepare to handle more cash transactions and consider hybrid or remote work options on Monday.

The cloud have moved aside for now! Perfect view of the sun at the moment. Eclipse starting about now and will take an hour and 15 mins to get to totality here.



I took these with my iPhone camera with my eclipse glasses in front of the viewer. pic.twitter.com/B4altSbhB7 — Lauren McGaughy 🎧 (@lmcgaughy) April 8, 2024

Initial concerns seemed to ease by late Monday morning, however. News reports from Fredericksburg noted the lack of larger crowds and captured a sense of relief and surprise by some visitors.

In San Marcos, officials don't expect to be in the path of totality. But they expected large numbers of people traveling to and from spots that are.

KUT recently reported that Emergency Management Coordinator Rob Fitch issued the standard caution about traffic congestion, cell service and internet outages and increased demand for fuel and groceries. But he added that there’s no need for panic-buying. "It's not a hurricane," he said. Just don't make any appointments or run errands on Monday.

Lauren McGaughy / KUT The eclipse begins over Harper, Texas.

The view from Kerrville

Kerrville was ground zero for big viewing crowds — possibly more than 100,000 people.

By 9 a.m., dozens of people had gathered at the Western Art Museum.

Jim Cook traveled from Napa, California. He came with his brother and other relatives. Cook said he wanted to see a full solar eclipse for a long time. “I've been an astro geek for a long time," he said. "This is ... a science thing for me.”

Eclipse coming in Kerrville! pic.twitter.com/P0DinRPCWU — Jack Morgan (@jackmorganii) April 8, 2024

A city park planned to host an eclipse festival. Visitors were encouraged to bring some cash due to high demand on cellular services and a possible interruption of credit card services.

NASA planned to make Kerrville the official location of its online eclipse stream.

Kerr County officials said that authorities will redirect traffic if and when needed, especially in the immediate aftermath of the eclipse. Visitors were encouraged to carpool or rideshare.

The sheriff encouraged people living in Kerrville to stay at home on Monday, if possible, because of the large numbers of people in the area. Residents who have to travel were encouraged to avoid State Highways 27 and 16.

Activities for people with disabilities

Morgan's Multi-Assistance Center (MAC) planned to host a viewing event between 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Visitors should bring their own eclipse glasses. The MAC is located at 5210 Thousand Oaks Drive.

The Children's Association for Maximum Potential, or CAMP, sold tickets for prime viewing spots. Reservations were required for a spot at the event, located at 515 Skyline Drive in Center Point. It's about an hour drive northwest of San Antonio.

CAMP provides people with various disabilities a range of activities at its campgrounds. Nondisabled siblings may also participate in these activities.

Also, WBUR recently spoke with one of the founders of the LightSound Project, who has ideas for blind people to enjoy the eclipse.

Weather

Forecasters expected that cloudy conditions and possible rain chances across South and Central Texas would obstruct the view. Hayley Adams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in the Houston area, explained that the Fort Worth area would offer the least clouded vantage point.

Despite weather conditions, viewers in the San Antonio area would still experience darkness brought on by the obscured sun.

The cloud cover was the scene-setter for serious weather later in the day, mostly north of San Antonio.

On Monday morning, the National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for “a slight risk for severe storms across portions of the northeast Hill Country and near and northeast of Austin. …” It added there were slight risks of hail and even an isolated tornado.

More rain was expected on Tuesday.

But weather concerns began to eclipse traffic concerns. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that organizers of the Texas Eclipse Festival in Burnet canceled the event around 10 a.m. over a forecast of severe weather.

Do not be caught off guard today. In addition to the solar eclipse, severe weather is likely across portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana. Storm chances will increase from 1 - 4 pm CT across Texas and continue into the evening. #txwx #okwx #arwx #lawx pic.twitter.com/aAYR9ea1Jh — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) April 8, 2024

Science and education

Teachers used the total solar eclipse — when the Moon passes directly between the Sun and Earth — to enlighten their students.

Researchers also saw the event as a supreme opportunity to learn more about light and shadow, about the moon, and about the sun itself.

A group of young astronomers from the University of Pittsburgh traveled to Concan, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio, to try to crack a 200-year-old mystery about shadow bands.

Shadow bands are thin, wavy lines of alternating light and dark that seem to race across the ground in the minute or so right before, and right after, the moon completely blocks out the sun.

The leading hypothesis is that shadow bands are caused by atmospheric turbulence. The students are there to test the theory.

Technology & Entrepreneurship Chasing shadows in the Texas Hill Country to solve an eclipse mystery As millions of Americans look to the sky on Monday to witness the total solar eclipse, a group of young astronomers from the University of Pittsburgh will be in a sparse pocket of the Texas Hill Country trying to crack a 200-year-old mystery about shadow bands. Listen • 4:11

Other scientists and teachers had their students study how insects and animals reacted to the eclipse, something teams will did throughout Texas on Monday.

For example, Lara Eakins, senior administrative program coordinator in the Department of Astronomy at the University of Texas at Austin, predicted that during the eclipse people would “start to hear crickets chirping and things that you more associate with twilight or birds chirping that are normally at dawn or in the evening … because they're going off the amount of light and they're being completely discombobulated by the fact that a lot of the light just went away, even though it's one in the afternoon. ...”

“The shadows get sharp, the birds start going to roost, the crickets start chirping, the dogs lay down,” Patricia Reiff, a self-proclaimed “eclipse junkie” and Rice University professor,told Houston Public Media.

“Researchers observed unusual animal behaviors at the Riverbanks Zoo in South Carolina” during the 2017 solar eclipse, HPMreported. “According to a 2020 study, approximately 75% of the observed animals at the South Carolina zoo responded to the eclipse. Animals including baboons, gorillas, giraffes, flamingos and lorikeets displayed characteristics of anxiety.”

Jamie Wallace, owner and operator of Safe in Austin, a 10-acre rescue ranch for abused and neglected animals in Leander, invited children to her ranch on Monday to help comfort animals during the total solar eclipse.

Pet owners who enjoyed the eclipse with their pets were invited to share their observations with theSolar Eclipse Safari project. "We are interested in collecting data from anywhere where people are," Adam Hartstone-Rose, a North Carolina State biological sciences professor,told KUT.

Hartstone-Rose planned to spend Monday at the Fort Worth Zoo. He hoped to hear from people all over. "We are really interested in learning about not just which animals react to an eclipse and how they react, but what extent of totality is necessary ... to cause that reaction," he said.

Power concerns

Texas was expected to lose more solar power generation than any other state on Monday, but the state's power operator said the power grid would not be affected by the solar eclipse.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated a 90 to 99% drop in utility scale solar capacity for most of the state. Homes and businesses with solar panels would also see a drop in generation and may need to pull added energy from the grid for that reason.

But energy experts said the state’s power system was ready to pick up the slack. One analyst from Texas A&M estimated big energy storage batteries could cover 20% of the solar shortfall, with the rest being filled in by other power generators.

ERCOT said it has worked on forecasting models to reflect reduced solar power production -- similar to a sunset and sunrise. It did not expect any grid reliability concerns during the eclipse.

Solar generation would gradually rise to normal as the sun re-emerges.

Traffic concerns

Casting their own shadows over the experience were concerns over what may happen after the eclipse. Thousands of drivers were expected to jam highways and roads as they exited regions that experienced totality.

On Friday, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) explained that, despite forecasts for cloudy and even rainy weather, it still expected heavy traffic from visitors who came anyway because they booked rooms in the region long ago.

Agency Spokeswoman Jennifer Serold said some of TXDOT's nightmare scenarios included roads blocked by vehicles that run out of gas or that block roads in other ways.

"Here at TXDOT we're asking you to plan ahead for possible delays and make sure you give yourself extra time to get to your destination before and after the eclipse,” she said. “Make sure that you pull into a safe location to watch the eclipse, and please avoid stopping on the roadway or blocking the shoulder."

In a statement, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued this advice:

Drivers should not stop on roads to observe the eclipse. Drivers who want to observe the eclipse should pull over, clear of traffic and away from being hit by other vehicles. Watch out for others who may not pick the best places to stop.

If driving during the eclipse, focus on the road — don’t look at the eclipse or wear eclipse glasses while driving. Drivers may need to activate vehicle lights during the eclipse due to lack of sunlight. Texas law requires vehicle lights to be activated any time visibility is less than 1,000 feet.

Plan your travel in advance and expect traffic delays. Consider carpooling to reduce the number of vehicles on the road. Leave space and increase following distance. You should expect stop and go traffic. Please avoid non-essential travel, if possible.

Make a communication plan with your family and friends during the eclipse in case cell phone service is impacted. Large numbers of people can temporarily overload cellular provider towers.

Keep a full tank of gas, as well as water, snacks and other supplies in your vehicle.

Always remember to be courteous and patient with others, especially as the state anticipates a large number of drivers on the roads for this historic event.

The agency also advised drivers of electric vehicles to get a full charge before heading out and to ensure they know where to find an EV charging station. They can find a list here.

Also, the state's Department of Motor Vehicles prohibited oversized and overweight truck loads on the roads. Those vehicles have longer stopping distances and more blind spots, and that can increase the risk of crashes. So trucks with supersized cargo were banned from the roads on April 8 from midnight-to-midnight in almost 90 counties, including Bexar County.

Business impact

While a lot of classic rockers may have spent Monday listening to"Brain Damage/Eclipse" from Pink Floyd's classic album Dark Side of the Moon, another track from that record would be just as appropriate:"Money."

That’s because KUT reported that Texas could see an eclipse-related economic impact of around $1.4 billion, which could ignite an economic boom that could resonate well beyond April 8. Areport from the Waco-based Perryman Group said that amount includes $749.5 million in gross product and $453.6 million in personal income.

Thereport noted that Fort Worth, Arlington and Grapevine could see an estimated $53.9 million in direct expenditures and an economic impact of $197.2 million.

Bulent Temel, an assistant professor of practice and economics at The University of Texas at San Antonio,told the Texas Standard that Monday could feature the “most profitable 22 minutes in Texas history” — though his estimates weren’t as high as the Perryman Group’s.

It was not clear how accurate those estimates would stand up to potential low turnout over severe weather warnings issued before and on Monday.

Big feelings and deep thoughts

Eclipses are silent but they can be dramatic, spectacular and even disconcerting events that can profoundly touch hearts and minds.

Some people feel these moments bring everyone together. Other people value the events for reminding them that they're part of a bigger solar system in motion around them. Some people feel small and insignificant. Others feel fortunate that they were able to witness a rare and harmless example of the majesty of the natural world.

"The Texas Standard" recently spoke with Sean Goldy, a postdoctoral fellow at Johns Hopkins University, who studied the expressions of awe people shared on social media during the 2017 solar eclipse. "People felt closer to others ... during and after the eclipse. They felt humbled. They wanted to help people. Expressions of anger decreased in the Tweets, while expressions of empathy increased."

Such reactions are occurred again on Monday.

KUT's Chelsey Zhu recently checked in with "yogis, astrologers, tarot card readers. They all agreed the eclipse was a rare opportunity for personal growth if you know how to take advantage of it. Some said the impact is even greater if you’re in the path of totality."

Similarly, in 2017, Norma Martinez explored how eclipses resonated in Mexican spiritualism.

One San Antonio botanica owner explained that "individuals who practice some rituals with stones, amulets, or talismans look forward to celestial events like an eclipse" because of how empowered it makes them feel.

Some superstitious people may also wear "calzones rojos — red underwear — during an eclipse." There may not be any understandable reason for it, but if someone’s grandmother said simply to do it because it works, perhaps no other reason was needed.

The Texas Newsroom and NPR contributed to this report.