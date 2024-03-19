© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Learn about wills, rights, and scams at St. Mary’s People’s Law School

Texas Public Radio | By Camille Phillips
Published March 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
St. Mary's University School of Law building
Courtesy photo
/
St. Mary's University School of Law
St. Mary's University School of Law building.

San Antonians with common legal questions can get them answered Saturday, March 23, at St. Mary’s University.

The university’s School of Law is hosting its 30th Annual People’s Law School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Law Classrooms Building.

People’s Law School is a one-day seminar hosted jointly with the San Antonio Bar Foundation.

This year, there will be sessions on wills, guardianship, email and phone scams, tenant rights, constitutional rights, divorce, and Child Protective Services cases.

Gregory Zlotnick, St. Mary’s Visiting Clinical Assistant Professor of Law, will be giving an overview of landlord and tenant rights in conjunction with student attorneys.

“The People’s Law School is a way to provide meaningful, timely information to area residents while also empowering attendees with practical legal knowledge,” Zlotnick said in a statement.

Attorneys from private practice and Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid will also be presenting.

The sessions are free and open to the public. They’ll be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Law Classrooms Building. Each session will last 45 minutes, allowing participants to attend four different sessions. Attendees will have the chance to speak with legal experts after their presentations.

Parking is available in Lot D near the North West 36th Street entrance.

