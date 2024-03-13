Rain to dampen end of Spring Break in San Antonio but rain chances remain low for Padre Island

Spring Break has been mostly sunny and mild for much of Texas, but the final weekend of the break from school will be rainy for much of the Lone Star State.

The National Weather Service reported weather patterns will turn wetter for Texas starting Thursday and remain that way through most of the weekend.

The highest rainfall amounts for San Antonio were expected to be Saturday through Saturday night — that could include minor flooding. Half of the city could see rain again on Sunday before rain chances fade at the start of the work week.

Forecasters said a cold front will move into the city around daybreak on Friday. It will drop daytime highs about 10 degrees from Thursday, or down into the 70s.

Anyone planning a final Spring Break weekend on South Padre Island will see an increase in cloudiness from Thursday until Saturday, and daytime highs will hover in the lower 70s.

Beachgoers won't have to worry about much rain until early Sunday morning when about a third of the island could see showers. Slight rain chances will persist on the island through Sunday night.