Cold front will bring mild weekend to San Antonio and possibly hail to Hill Country

A cold front will trigger a mild weekend for San Antonio and possible hail for the Hill Country.

The National Weather Service reported on Wednesday that a cold front will plow through South Central Texas Friday morning. While rain chances are slim to none, daytime highs will dip into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday. Sunrise temperatures both days will be in the 40s.

Saturday will also be very windy in the Alamo City, with gusts as high as 35 miles per hour at times.

Forecasters said there is a slight risk the passage of the cold front through could trigger more severe storms, including hail, from far North Bexar County and along U.S. 281 to the north of San Antonio. The same risk applies to areas east and northeast of San Antonio.

The best chances for severe weather would be between 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. for those areas, forecasters said.

While this El Nino year has resulted in more rain so far than last, the region is still in drought. Nearly eight inches of rain have fallen at San Antonio International Airport since the start of the year, which is three-and-a-half inches above year-to-date averages.

With San Antonio's last freeze of the season past, spring planting is starting and the demand on water supplies will too.

The water level in the Edwards Aquifer has flatlined again at 641 feet. It needs to rise 19 feet to 660 feet and remain there for ten days before all water restrictions can be lifted.

San Antonians can only water landscaping once a week with automatic sprinklers of any kind based on street address. Residents can hand water with a hose at any time.