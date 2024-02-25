'Working Beyond the March' event honors the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The “City of San Antonio Community Coming Together: Working Beyond the March,” event was held over the weekend.

Organizers were forced to cancel the original MLK Day march in January due to inclement weather.

The event was held at Pittman-Sullivan Park on the city’s East Side on Saturday and Sunday

Attendee Allison Wilson is an Air Force retiree. She told TPR the event was something the community needed.

"I think it's wonderful to come together with the community and share with each other and have a good time," she said.

"Missing the march was pretty disappointing but being out here with everybody for two days and just celebrate, celebrate together. That's really what we want to do today."

Vivian Zuniga / Texas Public Radio Kathryn Brown, the Constable for Bexar County Precinct 4, speaks during Martin Luther King Festival, sharing her joy of community engagement at Pittman-Sullivan Park

Joe Harrison is a full-time student at St. Phillip's College. He said the event was about living the dream of Dr. King

"So, it's important that every year, we reiterate everything that he stood for, and why today we have the privilege of not dreaming, but actually living in reality everything he dreamed about," said Harrison.

Vivian Zuniga / Texas Public Radio Attendees enjoy BBQ at the Pittman-Sullivan Park on February 24th, 2024

The festivities included food booths, local business and health agency vendors, and a main stage featuring some of the speakers that were originally to appear after the previous MLK march.