1 dead, 5 injured after car crashes through St. David's emergency room Tuesday night

One person died and five people were injured after a car crashed into the emergency room at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center on Tuesday. The Austin Police Department is investigating the incident, but reported that it did not appear to be an intentional act based on preliminary details.

Austin-Travis County EMS Chief Rob Luckritz said at a Tuesday evening press conference that ATCEMS received a 911 call at 5:38 p.m. reporting that a vehicle had crashed into the hospital’s ER, located just north of the Domain. The Austin Fire Department and APD also responded. The situation was declared a Level 4 Mass Casualty Incident, meaning “upwards of 10” patients may have been on the scene.

According to ATCEMS, six individuals were injured in the incident. One patient was treated onsite and four were transported to other hospitals. Two children and one adult were sent to Dell Children’s Hospital, including one child with critical injuries. An adult with critical injuries was sent to St. David’s Round Rock hospital.

The driver of the car that crashed into the ER was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Dr. Peter DeYoung, Chief Medical Officer for St. David’s North. He also said eight patients who were being treated in the ER before the crash were sent to other facilities, although they were not injured by the incident.

“They're being moved just to allow us to decompress the emergency department,” DeYoung said.

DeYoung said the crash caused damage to the outside doors of the building, as well as an aquarium inside the ER lobby, but that otherwise the facility appeared to be in good condition. He said the ER was closed to ambulances but could accept walk-ins. Operations in other areas of the hospital were not affected.

“We’re hoping to regroup overnight and see where the morning leaves us,” DeYoung said.

