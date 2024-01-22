Heavy rainfall causes flooding in San Antonio, and more rain is on the way

Heavy rainfall Sunday night into early Monday morning caused dangerous road conditions.

The National Weather Service reported three to five inches fell across portions of Bexar County as a shortwave system in northern Mexico pushed into South Texas.

Flash flood warnings and advisories expired after 1 p.m. Monday.

San Antonio roadways saw dozens of low-water crossings close.

Screenshot from Transguide camera show flood water over U.S. 90 access road at Leon Creek in Far West Bexar County

Another round of heavy rain could lead to minor flooding Monday night into Tuesday morning.

NWS said additional rainfall amounts will likely stay in the 1/2 to 3/4 inch range.

Rain chances also remain steady Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Conditions were expected to improve on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to remain mild and San Antonio's next freeze appears now to be far off.

Rainfall of 2-4" (locally 5+") has been observed across much of the I-35 corridor from San Antonio up through the Austin area today. These areas will get a break from moderate to heavy rains into tonight. But another round is expected tomorrow, and a 3rd round is likely Wed. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/frC3UxdNQI — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) January 22, 2024

Motorists were encouraged to check the latest weather updates and road conditions.

Click here to view a map of real-time road closures to due flooding.

The rain was very much welcome in San Antonio and across the Hill Country, both long suffering some of the worst drought conditions in the nation.

San Antonio remains under Stage 2 water restrictions, and spring planting is just around the corner. Residents may only water with automated sprinklers once a month based on the last number of their street address.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority reported the water level in one of the area's main sources of water stood at 640 feet on Monday. While it could rise a couple of more feet as flood waters enter the cavernous underground limestone structure, it would need to reach 660 feet and remain there for ten days all restrictions to be lifted.