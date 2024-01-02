© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Drought continues into 2024 for San Antonio, but some relief coming this week

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published January 2, 2024 at 1:07 PM CST
Five-day planner from the National Weather Service shows rain to begin and end the week
NWS-San Antonio
Five-day planner from the National Weather Service shows rain to begin and end the week

San Antonio begins the new year in a drought, but a couple of weather systems pushing through this week should bring rain.

An upper-level low is pushing east into Texas and will help trigger showers through Tuesday night.

The best chances for rain appear to be during the afternoon rush home on Tuesday, creating slick freeways for motorists.

Around a quarter of an inch was expected to fall on Tuesday with an inch possible where heavier thunderstorms form in the I-35 and I-37 corridors and the Hill Country.

The next best chance for rain will be triggered by a passing cold front late Thursday or Friday.

Around half the area could see showers again. Rainfall totals will be on the lighter side for San Antonio, but up to an inch could fall along U.S. 87, east of the city.

The city ended 2023 with a rainfall deficit of around 12 inches. The U.S. Drought Monitor reported extreme drought conditions persist over all of Bexar, Kendall, and Comal counties.

The El Nino effect, which was expected to generate a cooler, wetter winter for the San Antonio area, is now described as weaker.

The winter ahead should be average or on the warm and dry side for the Alamo City.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Texas WeatherTop Stories
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick