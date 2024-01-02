Drought continues into 2024 for San Antonio, but some relief coming this week

San Antonio begins the new year in a drought, but a couple of weather systems pushing through this week should bring rain.

An upper-level low is pushing east into Texas and will help trigger showers through Tuesday night.

The best chances for rain appear to be during the afternoon rush home on Tuesday, creating slick freeways for motorists.

Around a quarter of an inch was expected to fall on Tuesday with an inch possible where heavier thunderstorms form in the I-35 and I-37 corridors and the Hill Country.

The next best chance for rain will be triggered by a passing cold front late Thursday or Friday.

Around half the area could see showers again. Rainfall totals will be on the lighter side for San Antonio, but up to an inch could fall along U.S. 87, east of the city.

The city ended 2023 with a rainfall deficit of around 12 inches. The U.S. Drought Monitor reported extreme drought conditions persist over all of Bexar, Kendall, and Comal counties.

The El Nino effect, which was expected to generate a cooler, wetter winter for the San Antonio area, is now described as weaker.

The winter ahead should be average or on the warm and dry side for the Alamo City.