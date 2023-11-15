San Antonians will spend a little less this year to set a table with turkey and all the trimmings

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Texans will spend a little less this Thanksgiving than last to set a table with turkey and all the trimmings, according to the Texas Farm Bureau.

The average U.S. price for a 16 pound turkey is about $27. It was almost $29 last year.

A feast for 10 will cost almost $62 this year, which is also down from last year.

But that's 25% higher than in 2019.

Bureau spokesman Gary Joiner said inflation is to blame. He added that farmers and ranchers pocket very little of those higher costs.

"Farmers and ranchers are benefiting from that, but not at a degree that a lot of people think," he explained. "Fourteen cents out of every retail dollar is actually making it back to the farm or ranch."

Farmers and ranchers are facing higher prices for fuel, seed, fertilizer and other production-related costs.

Joiner also said there are fewer pecans this year because of a lingering statewide drought. But there's still enough for Texans to make pecan pie -- the popular Thanksgiving desert.

Individual U.S. prices:



16-pound turkey: $27.35 or $1.71 per pound (down 5.6%)

14-ounces of cubed stuffing mix: $3.77 (down 2.8%)

2 frozen pie crusts: $3.50 (down 4.9%)

Half pint of whipping cream: $1.73 (down 22.8%)

1 pound of frozen peas: $1.88 (down 1.1%)

1 dozen dinner rolls: $3.84 (up 2.9%)

ingredients to prepare the meal: $3.95 (down 4.4%)

30-ounce can of pumpkin pie mix: $4.44 (up 3.7%)

1 gallon of whole milk: $3.74 (down 2.6%)

3 pounds of sweet potatoes: $3.97 (up .3%)

1-pound veggie tray (carrots & celery): $.90 (up 2.3%)

12-ounce bag of fresh cranberries: $2.10 (down 18.3%)