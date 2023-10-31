© 2023 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio police searching for suspects in North Star Mall shooting

Texas Public Radio | By Joey Palacios
Published October 31, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT
A heavy police presence is seen outside North Star Mall on Tuesday October 31, 2023.
Joey Palacios
/
Texas Public Radio
A heavy police presence is seen outside North Star Mall on Tuesday October 31, 2023.

A heavy police presence swarmed North Star Mall Tuesday night as officers searched for a suspect in a shooting at the Macy's department store.

Sgt. Bobby Bradley said the shooting occurred just before 8pm at the entrance to the store with customers around.

"There was a man and a woman that went in and they were shoplifting. They were confronted by loss prevention officer. The man then shot the loss prevention officer in the leg," Bradley said.

The suspects fled on foot and are still at large. Bradley said the man in his 40's.

The loss prevention officer was taken to the hospital. She is in stable condition, officials said.

SAPD is treating this as an aggravated robbery.

This is the third time police have responded to a shooting at North Star Mall since June.

On June 4, a man was shot to death while getting his hair cut at a North Star Mall barber shop.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Joey Palacios
Joey Palacios can be reached atJoey@TPR.org and on Twitter at @Joeycules
