San Antonio police search for suspects who shot and killed a man at North Star Mall

San Antonio police searched for two suspects who shot and killed a man getting his hair cut at a barber shop inside North Star Mall on Sunday.

SAPD Public Information Officer Nick Soliz held a briefing outside the mall on Sunday evening. He said the attack earlier in the day appeared to be targeted, and no one else was injured. The victim, a man in his early 40's, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our victim was getting a haircut on a Sunday at the mall, and two suspects come in and shoot him in cold blood in the middle of the day," Soliz said.

The suspects fled the location and have not been caught, he added.

North Star Mall shut down for the remainder of the day as police canvassed the scene.

SAPD is investigated several shootings that took place over the weekend. Soliz said there was no connection to the mall incident.

"There has been a lot of shootings but in no way are they related," he said.

On Friday, there was a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex on Eisenhauer Road on the city's Northeast Side that left four people hospitalized.

On Saturday, an 18-year-old man was killed and two others were critically injured in a shootout at an apartment complex on Upland Road in the East Side.

Just hours before that shooting, a rally demanding an end to gun violence took place at San Antonio's Phillis Wheatley Park.

"Everyone is tired of the status quo, and we are just fed up, and we are going to make a change," Amy Kersmar, with Moms Demand Action, told KSAT-TV.

Many at Saturday's rally said they planned to attend a sit in at the U.S. Capitol from June 6-12 to push for a federal assault weapon ban.