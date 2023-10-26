Tornado causes minor damage at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston

Joint Base San Antonio reports a very weak tornado briefly touched down at Fort Sam Houston around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Officials there report minor damage, including to buildings, vehicles and some trees. No injuries were reported.

JBSA-Fort Sam Houston posted some information on its website for personnel:

Personnel are advised to avoid affected areas while cleanup and repairs are underway and remain vigilant and aware of their building’s shelter-in-place location as they go about their day.

Here is some key guidance while the 502nd Air Base Wing continues to assess and respond to damage:



For those residing in privatized housing, if you have damage to your housing unit, work with Hunt Communities to report and resolve the issues. You can reach their customer support line at 830-262-0830.

For damage to any other federal property or facilities, notify your facility manager or notify the Civil Engineering Group (CEG) at 210-466-5555. CEG will inspect and repair any federal property damage.

If you have large, dangerous (such as downed power lines), or significant damage to your housing unit or building, DO NOT try to repair the damage yourself. Contact CEG immediately so they can safely assess and resolve the structural issues.

Avoid affected areas while cleanup and repairs are still underway. Thank you for your patience and cooperation..

Eric Platt of the National Weather Service said they also have some video evidence to review.

"From video, we did get video of a tornado, yes, and again I haven't even... I just did a cursory review of it."

Platt said the weather service will put a team in the field to learn more about the twister.

Some parts of the Hill Country received as much as six inches of rain during a 24-hour period ending at seven this morning.

Rainfall amounts here in San Antonio during the same time were around a quarter of an inch. Some spots received more.

A tornado warning was issued just before noon for Wilson County.

Rain chances continue into early next week, including Halloween. The weather service reports the best chances for rain are tonight and Friday.

A cold front arrives on Sunday. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 40s and highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 50s.

