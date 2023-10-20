Suspect held on $3 million bond following shootout that left two SAPD officers wounded

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Bond has been set at $3 million dollars for a 40-year-old San Antonio man on charges related to the wounding of two San Antonio police officers during a shootout on the Northeast Side Thursday night.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Jesus Ariel Prado opened fire on the officers after they arrived in the 6200 block of Alta Puerta, near Nacogdoches and Loop 1604, for a domestic disturbance call around 6:50 p.m.

Prado was at the home to pick up his children from his wife when an argument broke out, according to early police reports.

Google Maps screenshot / Google Maps Red dot is the 6200 block of Alta Puerta

McManus said the man fired the shots with a long gun from inside the house that he had doused with gasoline in an attempt to set it on fire. The officers returned fire on the suspect, but he was not wounded.

McManus said backup officers rescued the wounded officers and arrested Prado.

"They were able to extract the officer who was downed in the cul-de-sac, and they were able to extract the other officer who was pinned down under another vehicle," the police chief said. "So, they got them out. About the time they got them out, the suspect came out and gave himself up."

Both wounded officers are hospitalized in serious condition after undergoing surgery, one for three wounds and the other for a single wound.

McManus, who did not identify the officers at the scene, said one has been with the department for seven years and the other has served for two years.

McManus said in a later social media post that a resident of the neighborhood helped apply a tourniquet to one of the officers while they were extracted from the scene.

The charges against Prado include two counts of attempted capital murder.

McManus said domestic disturbance calls are "dangerous" for officers because of the emotions often involved.

There have been 21 officer-involved shootings in San Antonio. McManus said the officers in this case were "very, very lucky that they weren't killed."