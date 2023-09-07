DPS again cancels all Texas driver license appointments due to ongoing upgrade

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Driver license appointments across the state have been canceled for the second day in a row.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the cancellations amid an ongoing upgrade of the driver license system that began over the Labor Day weekend.

DPS initially canceled appointments through Wednesday afternoon and later extended the closures all day. All Thursday appointments were canceled earlier this morning.

The issue impacts all services at statewide offices and online.

UPDATE: DPS is cancelling driver license appointments for Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, ALL DAY, due to the ongoing upgrade of the driver license system. pic.twitter.com/mfUp6oQbqF — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) September 7, 2023

This includes renewing and replacing a driver license or ID, obtaining a driving records, and verifying eligibility.

"Department personnel continue working to fix the issue," DPS said in a release. "There have been no security issues reported at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience."

DPS did not indicate when appointments will be resumed.