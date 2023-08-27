© 2023 Texas Public Radio
News

San Antonio breaks record for most 100-degree days

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published August 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT
Kulshrax
/
Wikimedia Commons

San Antonio recorded its 60th 100-degree day of the year Sunday, breaking its record for total days at or above the century mark set in 2009.

The city had already broken its record for consecutive 100-degree days, with a total of 23 days in a row, breaking the record of a 21-day stretch in 1962.

Even with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening and Monday, temperatures are still set to reach at least 100 again Monday. Slightly cooler air moving in could keep the high just under 100 by Tuesday.

“That'll be the day where finally, most folks see a high temperature below 100," said NWS Austin-San Antonio Meteorologist Eric Platt. "Although it won't be too far below 100 degrees."

Platt added that the area will then see a warming trend once again through Friday.

