Environment

ERCOT again pleas for energy conservation as temperatures soar

KUT 90.5 | By Nathan Bernier
Published August 26, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT
As a record-breaking summer continues to scorch Texas, the state's grid regulator is asking Texans to turn down their energy use today from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expects demand for power to surge as air conditioners compete with the unrelenting heat. High energy use coupled with lower-than expected wind and solar generation this afternoon could leave the grid struggling to keep up with demand, ERCOT said.

An ERCOT dashboard forecasts the demand for electricity this afternoon and evening to skirt close to the state's capacity to generate power.

This summer's requests for voluntary conservation are stacking up. This is the fifth one this month.

On Thursday, ERCOT warned of possible emergency operations — an escalating series of drastic measures that culminates in rolling blackouts.

But Texas was spared because people reduced power; Houston got rain; and more wind helped generate additional electricity.

CPS energy says can conserve energy by:

  • raising the thermostat by a few degrees
  • using fans to stay cool
  • avoiding use of large appliances
  • turning off lights you don't need
  • Setting pool pumps to run early in the morning or overnight

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning for the San Antonio area — cautioning of dangerously hot temperatures around 106 with higher heat index values.
Nathan Bernier
Nathan Bernier a KUT reporter and the local host during All Things Considered and Marketplace. He grew up in the small mountain town of Nelson, BC, Canada, and worked at commercial news radio stations in Ottawa, Montreal and Boston before starting at KUT in 2008.
