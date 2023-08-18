State unveils San Antonio's $5.4 billion share of record transportation investment

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

A record $142 billion will be allocated to transportation infrastructure projects across Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced the record investment on Thursday.

The investment includes the adoption of the $100 billion, 10-year statewide road construction plan with the Texas Department of Transportation — a $25 billion increase from the previous year.

The 2024 Unified Transportation Plan funds transportation projects to enhance safety, improve congestion and connectivity, and preserve state roadways.

"The State of Texas will further improve roadway congestion and safety to meet the growing needs of Texans in our large metros, rural communities, and everywhere in between," Abbott said in a news release.

"This plan will not only connect Texans from every corner of our state. It will also bolster our economic growth and ensure Texans and businesses continue to thrive for generations to come.”

$5.4 billion will be used to fund projects in the San Antonio district, including the following projects:



I-35 Northeast Expansion South Phase 2 from N. Walters Street to I-410 South

I-35 Northeast Expansion South Phase 3 on I-410 from the I-35/I-410 S intersection to FM 78

I-410 Interchange at U.S. 281/San Pedro

U.S. 90 from I-410 to Loop 1604 to SH 211

Loop 1604 North from U.S. 281 to Redland Road

Loop 1604 North from Redland Road to Judson Road