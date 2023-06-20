Excessive heat continues into next week with little relief in sight

Record or near record heat is expected to continue into next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The most recent record fell on Monday when the temperature hit 105 in San Antonio, beating the previous record high of 103 set in 1918 and tied in 2011.

The border will continue to see the worst of the heat. Highs in Del Rio on Tuesday were forecast to go as high as 112, and the heat index could hit 116.

Outdoor strenuous work or exercise should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours. Even then, there should be frequent water and rest breaks, preferably in an air-conditioned area.

The oppressive heat is compounded by oppressive humidity and very little breeze. The flags flying over San Antonio City Hall on Tuesday looked like those flying above a listless ship at sea. When the winds do blow, they blow warm from the south and below 10 miles per hour.

Forecasters said the only relief will come late the next couple of days for some very isolated spots where afternoon heating could generate rogue showers. The western Hill Country has the best shot at that sort of shower activity.

A ridge over Mexico, to the southwest of San Antonio, is a major influencer on the miserable weather through next week.

Forecasters said the ridge will shift to the west a little later this week, allowing for slightly lower temperatures on Thursday before they inch back up again.