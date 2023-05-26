Weather should be mostly favorable this Memorial Day weekend for travel, outdoor events, and remembrances

San Antonians are hitting the road and the airport for the unofficial start of summer this long Memorial Day weekend, and travel costs and local weather conditions should be mostly favorable.

The National Weather Service reported rain should stay away from the San Antonio area most of the weekend, but nearly half the city could see some rain by Monday afternoon and evening.

A disturbance pushing in from the mountains of northern Mexico and moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico may create a rainmaker over South Texas and the Hill Country on Monday.

Meanwhile, the American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Texas this weekend was $3.13, down $1.14 from Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

“While gas prices are up slightly in Texas going into Memorial Day weekend, regular unleaded fuel remains more than a dollar cheaper compared to one year ago,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Price fluctuations remain possible due to busy holiday demand, as this is expected be Texas’ second highest Memorial Day travel volume on record.”

The roadways won't be the only place to see a lot of holiday traffic. San Antonio International Airport expected a record number of travelers this Memorial Day weekend.

The airport anticipated a record 190,000 travelers through its terminals by Monday. That's up 19% from last year, according to airport officials.

Airport Spokeswoman Tonya Hope said there were a couple of reasons air travel is on the rise.

"I think the prices are really affordable and people are ready to do things with their families," she explained, "and so this is just a perfect weekend, and we're trying to gear up for summer travel too, so this is just a precursor for what we expect for summer travel."

Hope said the addition of Spirit Airlines at the airport has made ticket prices a bit more affordable this holiday weekend due to the increase in competition for air travelers. Hope said warm weather destinations are the most popular this weekend.

The weather should be fine for most outdoor activities through the weekend, like backyard grilling or tubing on the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers, except for Monday afternoon, when rain showers can't be ruled out.

Some of the larger outdoor events planned for this weekend include:



Music: Concerts by Spoon and Pat Green at the Whitewater Amphitheater near Canyon Lake. Spoon takes the stage Saturday night after 7:30, and Green takes the stage on Sunday night after 9.

Concerts by Spoon and Pat Green at the Whitewater Amphitheater near Canyon Lake. Spoon takes the stage Saturday night after 7:30, and Green takes the stage on Sunday night after 9. Culture: The Asian Festival at the downtown UTSA campus includes food, music, and arts and crafts on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Asian Festival at the downtown UTSA campus includes food, music, and arts and crafts on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gardening: The city's parks and recreation department is giving away 450 fruit trees at Confluence Park on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Varieties including peach, plum, and avocado.

The city's parks and recreation department is giving away 450 fruit trees at Confluence Park on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Varieties including peach, plum, and avocado. Military: A ceremony at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Monday honors the military's men and women who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The 9 a.m. memorial ceremony takes place at the rear assembly area of the cemetery. It includes a performance by an Army band and choir, the presentation of colors, remarks from dignitaries, and the playing of "Taps."