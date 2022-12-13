Armed protestors expected outside San Antonio's Aztec Theatre during Christmas-themed drag show

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Heated and possibly armed protests over a drag show at the Aztec Theatre are expected on Tuesday night.

The Texas-based far-right extremist group This is Texas Freedom Force planned to protest outside the venue over unsubstantiated claims regarding children. LGBTQ community members planned to organize a counter demonstration. San Antonio police officers will be on-site to ensure public safety while ‘protecting … rights to free speech,” according to a police department statement.

This is Texas Freedom Force has been described as a “militia extremist group” by the FBI. The group has used social media to denounce the show as an attempt at "grooming children."

“This all could have been avoided,” the group said on Twitter, referring to its planned demonstration. “Make the show 18yo & up. Even the opposition claims the show isn’t geared towards kids, so why allow them in? Oh that’s right, bc it is about grooming kids, they want kids there.”

"A Drag Queen Christmas" is traveling a drag show that’s visiting 36 cities. It features prominent drag performers, including ones who have starred on "RuPaul’s Drag Race." The show does not bill itself as an all-ages event except in an event disclaimer about ticket prices. All persons will require a ticket to enter, regardless of age.

Robert Salcido Jr., executive director of the Pride Center San Antonio, said on TPR’s "The Source" that the recent attacks on drag queens were not about the drag queens themselves but about the LBGTQ community as a whole, dating back to the fight against marriage equality.

“Then when we won marriage equality, they went after trans folks and then trans youth, and now they’re bringing drag queens into the conversation,” he said. “Make no mistake that this is not about drag queens. This is about the LGBTQ+ community and their disdain with us or their dissatisfaction with us as a community, trying to further erase us from the community.”

The group Black Freedom Factory joined others to encourage people to join a counter protest outside the theater in support of the show.

Kimiya Factory, the executive director of Black Freedom Factory, said during a call to "The Source" that there has been a legal backtrack on laws that protect the LBGTQ+ community and its a First Amendment right to assemble to protect those values.

"Our ultimate goal is queer joy. We are going to show up and ... cheer on the trans non-binary community here in San Antonio and spread a message that we will not stand for this kind of transphobia and fascist agenda in our city, but more importantly, throughout the nation.”

In a statement, the San Antonio Police Department said it was aware of recent protests at LGBTQ+ events around the country.

“Public safety for every member of our community is our top priority," the statement said. "Our Fusion Center is monitoring the upcoming "Drag Queen Christmas," and we are aware of the planned protests. As such, we are performing threat assessments to prepare appropriately. We want to assure the public and, specifically, the LBGTQ+ community that we are committed to honoring our unwavering commitment to public safety while protecting everyone’s constitutionally protected rights to free speech.”

The show begins Tuesday at the Aztec Theater at 8:00 p.m.