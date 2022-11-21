© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Program changes are happening this week on TPR. Click here to see the new addtions.
News

Uvalde CISD officer who tried to save wife who died in the Robb Elementary School shooting resigns

Texas Public Radio | By TPR News Staff
Published November 21, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST
Robb Elementary school surveillance video during deadly attack in Uvalde
TEXAS HOUSE INVESTIGATIVE COMMIT/via REUTERS
/
X80001
Law enforcement officers retreat back down a hallway after shots were fired, shortly after Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary school to kill 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022, in a still image from surveillance video. Texas House Investigative Committee/Handout via REUTERS.

Eva Mirales was one of the two teachers along with 19 children killed in the May 24th shooting.

Her husband, Ruben Ruiz, was one of the first officers on the scene. Mireles had called her husband from inside her classroom, saying she quote “had been shot and was dying.”

Ruiz tried to save her life but was barred from doing so, according to Steve McCraw—head of the Department of Public Safety.

376 officers on the scene, including 91 DPS officers, waited more than an hour to confront the gunman over confusion as to who was in charge.

When officials released hallway surveillance video in July, Ruiz was singled out on Twitter for being seen on camera looking at his phone. That was until State Representative Joe Moody, a member of the Texas House Investigative Committee, revealed that he was looking for updates from his wife.

Uvalde’s school police chief Pete Arredondo has been fired and the city’s acting police chief on the day of the shooting, Mariano Pargas, resigned last week. Victims' families want McCrow to step down too.

Tags
News Uvalde ShootingTop Stories
TPR News Staff
See stories by TPR News Staff