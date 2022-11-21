Uvalde CISD officer who tried to save wife who died in the Robb Elementary School shooting resigns

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Eva Mirales was one of the two teachers along with 19 children killed in the May 24th shooting.

Her husband, Ruben Ruiz, was one of the first officers on the scene. Mireles had called her husband from inside her classroom, saying she quote “had been shot and was dying.”

Ruiz tried to save her life but was barred from doing so, according to Steve McCraw—head of the Department of Public Safety.

376 officers on the scene, including 91 DPS officers, waited more than an hour to confront the gunman over confusion as to who was in charge.

When officials released hallway surveillance video in July, Ruiz was singled out on Twitter for being seen on camera looking at his phone. That was until State Representative Joe Moody, a member of the Texas House Investigative Committee, revealed that he was looking for updates from his wife.

This is the husband of teacher Eva Mireles, who contacted him on his phone from her classroom while he was on-scene to say that she’d been shot and was dying. 1/2#txlege #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/C7m64uBmaQ — Joe Moody (@moodyforelpaso) July 13, 2022

Uvalde’s school police chief Pete Arredondo has been fired and the city’s acting police chief on the day of the shooting, Mariano Pargas, resigned last week. Victims' families want McCrow to step down too.