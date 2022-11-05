© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigating Spurs therapist's allegations against Josh Primo

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published November 5, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT
NBA: Preseason-Utah Jazz at San Antonio Spurs
Oct 4, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo (11) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Utah Jazz at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Bexar County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a preliminary investigation into allegations against former San Antonio Spurs player Josh Primo was underway.

The inquiry focused on allegations made by Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a team performance therapist, that Primo exposed himself to her during a session in 2021, when both were with the team.

The Spurs released the 19-year-old Primo after the accusations came to light.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee claimed during a press conference that the team ousted Cauthen after she shared her concerns and the allegations. Cauthen is now suing the team.

“Ultimately, what they told Dr. Cauthen instead of doing something with the player, what they did instead was tell her to quote, 'sit it out,' ” Buzbee said in Houston.

Cauthen added that she tried to come up with possible solutions.

“I spoke up, I asked for help, I gave options. My voice and my feelings, my actionable items were silenced,” she said.

Primo's attorney denied the allegations took place.

In a statement last month, Primo said he was "seeking help to deal with previous trauma" and "will take this time to focus on mental health treatment more fully."

Primo was a top pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

Jerry Clayton contributed to this report.

Brian Kirkpatrick
