Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigating Spurs therapist's allegations against Josh Primo

The Bexar County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a preliminary investigation into allegations against former San Antonio Spurs player Josh Primo was underway.

The inquiry focused on allegations made by Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a team performance therapist, that Primo exposed himself to her during a session in 2021, when both were with the team.

The Spurs released the 19-year-old Primo after the accusations came to light.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee claimed during a press conference that the team ousted Cauthen after she shared her concerns and the allegations. Cauthen is now suing the team.

“Ultimately, what they told Dr. Cauthen instead of doing something with the player, what they did instead was tell her to quote, 'sit it out,' ” Buzbee said in Houston.

Cauthen added that she tried to come up with possible solutions.

“I spoke up, I asked for help, I gave options. My voice and my feelings, my actionable items were silenced,” she said.

Primo's attorney denied the allegations took place.

In a statement last month, Primo said he was "seeking help to deal with previous trauma" and "will take this time to focus on mental health treatment more fully."

Primo was a top pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

