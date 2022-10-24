Possible stormy weather could target outdoor Halloween decorations

A fast-moving cold front is expected to collide with the remnants of Hurricane Roslyn over South Texas and the Hill Country late Monday afternoon and evening.

Roslyn made landfall on the south Pacific coast of Mexico over the weekend and has steadily fallen apart as it moved north.

Severe weather, including gusty winds up to 60 miles per hour and isolated one-inch hail are possible. Forecasters said an isolated tornado could not be ruled out.

Outdoor items, such as Halloween decorations, should be taken down or secured in place. Those fake ghosts hanging from tree limbs could fly away for real.

Forecasters also said the "progressive system" could leave behind an inch of rain in some spots, but the highest rainfall totals are expected to remain over the coastal plains to the east of San Antonio.

In San Antonio, the likelihood of severe weather on a scale from 2 to 5 sits at 5, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain missing the city is not something new for San Antonians. The annual rainfall deficit is pushing 19 inches at the international airport.

San Antonians remain under Stage 2 water restrictions which allow for lawn watering with automated sprinklers just once a week based on street address.

The sky will quickly clear after passage of the cold front. It will be sunny on Tuesday with a high of around 80.

