One of the last Uvalde shooting survivors leaves a San Antonio Hospital

The last student victim who was hospitalized after being injured in the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas has been released from the hospital.



Ten year-old Maya Zamora is shown in a clip on social media walking out of University Hospital in San Antonio, passing out roses to nurses and staff who were chanting her name.

Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged! She passed out roses and left in style thanks to @HEB. She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong pic.twitter.com/73bpB2pLN7 — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) July 29, 2022

Zamora was wounded on May 24th at Robb Elementary, where 19 students and two teachers died. She was rushed to the the hospital in critical condition.

The 18-year old gunman was killed.

During her stay, Zamora was visited by country singer Kevin Fowler, who heard she and her family were fans.

Fowler helped boost the family's go fund me account to help pay her medical expenses.

School district officials have asked Texas Governor Gregg Abbott to move the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21.

The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary and build a new school.

There’s a link to their GoFundMe account below. Prayers for the Zamora family and all of the families affected by this horrible tragedy. 🙏https://t.co/AXhMG6uGjg pic.twitter.com/VXhU8nWQuy — Kevin Fowler (@KevinFowler) July 5, 2022

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will receive 1.25-million dollars to provide trauma-informed counseling to staff and students.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the funds will be allocated for crisis intervention and community outreach for those affected by the Robb Elementary School massacre. It will also establish a district-wide counseling program to ensure adequate support is provided within UCISD.

The funds will be administered by the Governor's Public Safety Office.