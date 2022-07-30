© 2020 Texas Public Radio
One of the last Uvalde shooting survivors leaves a San Antonio Hospital

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published July 30, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT
Mayah Zamora leaves University Hospital in San Antonio Friday, July 29th

The last student victim who was hospitalized after being injured in the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas has been released from the hospital.


Ten year-old Maya Zamora is shown in a clip on social media walking out of University Hospital in San Antonio, passing out roses to nurses and staff who were chanting her name.

Zamora was wounded on May 24th at Robb Elementary, where 19 students and two teachers died. She was rushed to the the hospital in critical condition.

The 18-year old gunman was killed.

During her stay, Zamora was visited by country singer Kevin Fowler, who heard she and her family were fans.

Fowler helped boost the family's go fund me account to help pay her medical expenses.

School district officials have asked Texas Governor Gregg Abbott to move the minimum age to purchase semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21.

The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary and build a new school.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will receive 1.25-million dollars to provide trauma-informed counseling to staff and students.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the funds will be allocated for crisis intervention and community outreach for those affected by the Robb Elementary School massacre. It will also establish a district-wide counseling program to ensure adequate support is provided within UCISD.

The funds will be administered by the Governor's Public Safety Office.

News Top StoriesTexas newsUvalde Shooting
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
