Uvalde City Council holds emergency meeting to discuss disaster declaration

Two weeks after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School — and one week after the incident commander responding to that shooting was sworn in as a Uvalde city councilmember — an emergency meeting for the council is slated to take place. It's scheduled for noon on Tuesday, and the agenda was posted publicly two hours in advance.

The item at hand according to the agenda is to "consider reissuing the Mayor's Declaration of Local State of Disaster due to Emergency."

The chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Pete Arredondo, has been criticized for his slow response to the school shooting on May 24 that killed 19 children and two teachers. On May 31, he was sworn in as a city councilmember in a closed door meeting after winning an election earlier this year.

This story will be updated.