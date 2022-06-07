© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Uvalde City Council holds emergency meeting to discuss disaster declaration

Texas Public Radio
Published June 7, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin in Uvalde, Texas
VERONICA CARDENAS
/
REUTERS
Uvalde Mayor, Don McLaughlin, leaves the site of a memorial for the victims of one of the deadliest U.S. school shootings resulting in the death of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 29, 2022.

Two weeks after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School — and one week after the incident commander responding to that shooting was sworn in as a Uvalde city councilmember — an emergency meeting for the council is slated to take place. It's scheduled for noon on Tuesday, and the agenda was posted publicly two hours in advance.

The item at hand according to the agenda is to "consider reissuing the Mayor's Declaration of Local State of Disaster due to Emergency."

The chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, Pete Arredondo, has been criticized for his slow response to the school shooting on May 24 that killed 19 children and two teachers. On May 31, he was sworn in as a city councilmember in a closed door meeting after winning an election earlier this year.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

This story will be updated.

Tags

News Uvalde ShootingTPRTop Stories