NOAA predicts 'above normal' 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Forecast, predicting an "above normal" hurricane season.

NOAA says there is a 70% chance of 14-21 storms forming, with as many as ten potentially becoming hurricanes. Three to six of these storms could become major hurricanes.

Eric Berger, meteorologist and editor for Space City Weather agreed that the upcoming hurricane season will be busier than normal.

But Berger emphasized that the Houston area only sees direct impacts from a large hurricane around every 10 years, with peak season typically occurring in August and September.

"As with any hurricane season, you really have to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best," Berger said.

NOAA administrator Dr. Rick Spinrad said the past two hurricane seasons were "extremely active" and the first to run out of their annual 21 storm names in back-to-back years.

Spinrad also detailed the improvements that NOAA forecasts have made over the past few years. He attributed their advancements to NOAA's weather forecast system, Hurricane Hunter flight data and the administration's ability to accurately pinpoint at-risk areas.

"Along with better science, we'll ultimately make way for better hurricane forecast model guidance for years to come," Spinrad said.

Regardless of the forecast, Berger advises Houstonians to formulate an evacuation plan as a part of their hurricane preparations.

"Hurricanes can be stressful, but it’s a part of living on the Gulf Coast," Berger said.

