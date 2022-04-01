King Ranch fire largely contained, fire near Medina Lake smolders

Firefighters in South Texas have made progress against grass and brush fires despite gusty winds and low humidity.

The largest fire, dubbed the Borrego Fire, broke out Wednesday on the historic 825,000-acre King Ranch in Kleberg County.

Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer Ludie Bond said the fire had consumed 46,000 acres, but is 95% contained. The effort

to put out the fire has included 69 state and federal firefighters, 22 fire trucks, seven bulldozers and two aircrafts

She said local voluntary evacuation orders from Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid were lifted and no structures have been damaged.

"Judge Madrid did recommend some voluntary evacuations for the communities of Ricardo and Riviera, but those were lifted as of noon today (Friday). That was a precautionary measure," Bond said.

Bond said the fire has destroyed a lot of grazing land.

"For ranchers, when so much of the area has burned, that is just devastating with the reduction in the available forage for their cattle.," Bond said.

Pastures have already suffered from a lack of rain and drought.

The Das Goat Fire, which started last Friday South of Medina Lake and far west of San Antonio, is 95% contained after burning 1,100 acres.

High humidity is expected across South Texas in the short-term forecast, so that should aid firefighters in keeping the fires contained as they broaden fire lines around them with bulldozers and douse hot spots.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the following grass and brush fires in the past week:

Two separate grass fires burned 388 acres in Kerr County. Both are now contained.

A grass fire in Real County charred 298 acres, now reported contained.

A grass fire in Kinney County blackened more than 1,700 acres before it was contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service urges South Texans to not flick cigarettes from vehicles, park in dry grass, burn outdoor fires, or engage in other

activity that might create a spark.