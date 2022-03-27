© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Thousands gather downtown for Cesar Chavez March

Texas Public Radio | By Jennifer Gonzalez
Published March 27, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg helps to lead the Cesar Chavez March in Downtown San Antonio

The Cesar Chavez March drew thousands of people Saturday in downtown San Antonio. The event kicked off at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

The march brought together a large crowd of people to walk in honor of the legacy of Cesar Chavez, the humanitarian and civil rights leader who worked tirelessly for Latinos and working families.

While many were in support of Chavez’s work, many groups were in support of other issues close to them.

This year, to show unity and support of Ukraine, a special presentation and dove release was held at the main stage by Ukrainian San Antonio.

Cesar Chavez fought for better conditions and pay for farm workers and with Dolores Huerta, established the National Farm Workers Association.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

