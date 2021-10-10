© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Allen West hospitalized after announcing he and his wife have COVID-19

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published October 10, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT
allen_west_tppf_mkc_tt__1_.jpg

Allen West, the former head of the GOP in Texas who is now a candidate for governor, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

West first announced on Twitter Saturday that he and his wife tested positive and have received monoclonal antibody infusions.

West said on Saturday that he expected to be admitted to the hospital as a precaution after x-rays showed he has COVID pneumonia.

His campaign also announced that he is taking hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin — neither of which have proven effective in treating the disease, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has warned the public not to take ivermectin, a livestock dewormer, to treat COVID-19.

Related: Hundreds of Texans are ingesting livestock dewormer to prevent COVID-19 — against FDA advice

West, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and former Florida Congressman, stated that he believes in personal choice for vaccinations. His wife is vaccinated. He is not.

Early in the pandemic, West was critical of public health policies such as mask mandates, including early actions that Governor Greg Abbott took to prevent the spread of the disease. West stepped down as GOP chair this summer to challenge Abbott.

Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus in August. He tweeted Sunday, "Cecilia and I are sending well wishes to Allen and Angela. You are in our prayers. Get well soon."

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

NewsTop StoriesTPRTexas PoliticsCOVID-19COVID-19 Vaccine
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton