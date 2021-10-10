Allen West hospitalized after announcing he and his wife have COVID-19

Allen West, the former head of the GOP in Texas who is now a candidate for governor, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.

West first announced on Twitter Saturday that he and his wife tested positive and have received monoclonal antibody infusions.

1/ I want to thank all of you for your prayers. Angela and I just completed the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy and are in the observation period. There’s a concern about my oxygen saturation levels, which are at 89 and they should be at 95. pic.twitter.com/8YbVNVfzOe — Allen West (@AllenWest) October 9, 2021

West said on Saturday that he expected to be admitted to the hospital as a precaution after x-rays showed he has COVID pneumonia.

His campaign also announced that he is taking hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin — neither of which have proven effective in treating the disease, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has warned the public not to take ivermectin, a livestock dewormer, to treat COVID-19.

Related: Hundreds of Texans are ingesting livestock dewormer to prevent COVID-19 — against FDA advice

West, a retired Army lieutenant colonel and former Florida Congressman, stated that he believes in personal choice for vaccinations. His wife is vaccinated. He is not.

Early in the pandemic, West was critical of public health policies such as mask mandates, including early actions that Governor Greg Abbott took to prevent the spread of the disease. West stepped down as GOP chair this summer to challenge Abbott.

Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for the coronavirus in August. He tweeted Sunday, "Cecilia and I are sending well wishes to Allen and Angela. You are in our prayers. Get well soon."