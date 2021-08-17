© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Government/Politics

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Tests Positive For COVID-19

By PATRICK SVITEK, THE TEXAS TRIBUNE
Published August 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT
Abbott Border Announcement SP TT 10.jpg
Sophie Park
/
The Texas Tribune
Gov. Greg Abbott gave updates on his border wall plans with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan at the Texas Capitol on June 16, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19, according to his office.

Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, is not experiencing any symptoms and isolating at the Governor's Mansion, spokesperson Mark Miner said in a statement. He is getting the Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

"The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," Miner said. "Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently."

Miner added that "everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today" has been informed of his positive test. The first lady, Cecilia Abbott, tested negative.

Government/PoliticsGovernor AbbottCOVID-19Top Stories
PATRICK SVITEK, THE TEXAS TRIBUNE
