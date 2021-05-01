Final Results: San Antonio Voters Choose Mayoral, City Council, School Board Winners And More Recorded on Saturday, May 1 at 7 p.m. Listen • 49:12

Proposition A

Ballot language: Shall the city charter be amended to allow the city to issue bonds for permanent public improvements or any other public purpose not prohibited by the Texas Constitution or the general laws of the State of Texas, to include affordable housing programs in scope and breadth as determined by ordinance of the city council following an election on that matter?

Proposition B

Ballot language: Repeal of the adoption of the state law applicable to City of San Antonio police officers that establishes collective bargaining if a majority of the affected employees favor representation by an employees association, preserves the prohibition against strikes and lockouts, and provides penalties for strikes and lockouts.

Mayoral

City Council District 1

City Council District 2

City Council District 3

City Council District 4

City Council District 5

City Council District 6

City Council District 7

City Council District 8

City Council District 9

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

