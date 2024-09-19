© 2024 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio and Bexar County celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month until Oct. 15

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published September 19, 2024 at 1:09 PM CDT
Fiesta Patrias
Courtesy photo
/
City of San Antonio
Fiesta Patrias

Residents throughout San Antonio and Bexar County are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month until Oct. 15 with a wide range of events, including poetry readings, film screenings, performances, art exhibits and shopping.

Recommended events

Sept. 19
Event: Painting with DiZurita: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Where: Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St.
Cost: Non-Members: $45; Members: $25
More info: Briscoe Western Art Museum

Sept.19
Event: Artist Nain Leon’s exhibit “The Man With The Gray Suitcase.” from 6-6:30 p.m.
Where: San Antonio International Airport, 9800 Airport Blvd. at the Terminal B Baggage Claim.
Cost: Free
More info: flysanantonio.com

Sept. 19
Event: Outdoor Family Film Series: Stand and Deliver
Where: Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave.
Cost: Free
More info: Mission Marquee Plaza

Sept. 20 to Sept. 21
Event: Celebrando Tradiciones
Where: Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, 723 S Brazos St.
Cost: $30
More info: Celebrando Tradiciones

Sept. 21
Event: “Dia de la Familia” health fair at 9 a.m.
Where: Rosedale Park
Cost: Free
More info: LULAC Family Fun Health Day-San Antonio

Sept. 21
Event: Outdoor Family Film Series: Encanto
Where: Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave.
Cost: Free
More info: Mission Marquee Plaza

Sept. 21
Event: Talk-ito de Nopalitos – Plática & Book Signing with Poet Laureate Eddie Vega
Where: Central Library, 600 Soledad
Cost: Free
More info: Plática & Book Signing with Poet Laureate Eddie Vega

Until Sept. 23
Event: A screening of URBAN-15's TEMPORAL
Where: Online
Cost: Free
More info: Urban-15 live stream

Sept. 25
Event: Introduction to Genealogy/Introducción a la Genealogía
Where: Westfall Library, 6111 Rosedale Ct.
Cost: Free
More info: Westfall Library

Sept. 21 to Oct. 4
Event: Nichos y Dichos – MujerArtes Exhibit and Sale
Where: Rinconcito de Esperanza, 816 S Colorado
Cost: Free
More info: Esperanza Peace and Justice Center

Oct. 8
Event: Counter-Storytelling: Honoring our Ancestors and Progeny
Where: Central Library, 600 Soledad
Cost: Free
More info: Central Library

Until Oct 10
Event: University of the Incarnate Word is hosting a variety of events on campus and online.
Where: UIW campus and online
Cost: Free
More info: UIW.edu

Oct. 12
Event: Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival
Where: Arneson River Theatre, 418 Villita
Cost: Free
More info: Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival

Until Oct. 15
Event: University of Texas at San Antonio is hosting a variety of events on campus and online.
Where: UTSA Main campus, UTSA Downtown, and The Alamodome
Cost: Some are free, and some require ticket purchases
More info: UTSA

Until Oct. 15
Event: San Antonio College is hosting a variety of events on campus and online.
Where: San Antonio College
Cost: Free
More info: SAC | Alamo Colleges

Oct. 19
Event: 7th Annual Fiesta Alegria
Where: Avenida Plaza Guadalupe, 1327 Guadalupe
Cost: Free
More info: 7th Annual Fiesta Alegria

Until Oct. 26: 
Event: Viaje Oníríco – Latino Collection & Resource Center Art Gallery Exhibit
Where: San Antonio Central Library
Cost: Free
More info: Viaje Oníríco – Latino Collection & Resource Center Art Gallery Exhibit

Until Feb. 9, 2025
Event: Dining with Rolando Briseño: A 50-Year Retrospective
Where: Centro de Artes, 101 S. Santa Rosa Ave.
Cost: Free
More info: Centro de Artes

“Dining with Rolando Briseño: A 50-Year Retrospective”
The first retrospective devoted to Mexican American artist, Chicano activist, and culinary historian, Rolando Briseño, now 72. The exhibition features pieces from his life’s work, dating from 1966 to present day including more than 75 drawings, lithographs, paintings, photographs, public artworks, and pieces that survived a devastating studio fire in 1985.
