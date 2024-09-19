San Antonio and Bexar County celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month until Oct. 15

Residents throughout San Antonio and Bexar County are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month until Oct. 15 with a wide range of events, including poetry readings, film screenings, performances, art exhibits and shopping.

Sept. 19

Event: Painting with DiZurita: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Where: Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St.

Cost: Non-Members: $45; Members: $25

More info: Briscoe Western Art Museum

Sept.19

Event: Artist Nain Leon’s exhibit “The Man With The Gray Suitcase.” from 6-6:30 p.m.

Where: San Antonio International Airport, 9800 Airport Blvd. at the Terminal B Baggage Claim.

Cost: Free

More info: flysanantonio.com

Sept. 19

Event: Outdoor Family Film Series: Stand and Deliver

Where: Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

Cost: Free

More info: Mission Marquee Plaza

Sept. 20 to Sept. 21

Event: Celebrando Tradiciones

Where: Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, 723 S Brazos St.

Cost: $30

More info: Celebrando Tradiciones

✨ Honoring our Community Heroes during Hispanic Heritage Month! ✨



Now - Oct. 15, explore Hispanic Heroes along the @theSARiverWalk! 🖼️💫



In partnership with @SomosMACRI, this vibrant exhibit celebrates leaders who’ve shaped our city. 🌟



Learn more: https://t.co/VO2p7J9RRb pic.twitter.com/AsH78SL5QX — Visit San Antonio (@VisitSanAntonio) September 18, 2024

Sept. 21

Event: “Dia de la Familia” health fair at 9 a.m.

Where: Rosedale Park

Cost: Free

More info: LULAC Family Fun Health Day-San Antonio

Sept. 21

Event: Outdoor Family Film Series: Encanto

Where: Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave.

Cost: Free

More info: Mission Marquee Plaza

Sept. 21

Event: Talk-ito de Nopalitos – Plática & Book Signing with Poet Laureate Eddie Vega

Where: Central Library, 600 Soledad

Cost: Free

More info: Plática & Book Signing with Poet Laureate Eddie Vega

Until Sept. 23

Event: A screening of URBAN-15's TEMPORAL

Where: Online

Cost: Free

More info: Urban-15 live stream

Sept. 25

Event: Introduction to Genealogy/Introducción a la Genealogía

Where: Westfall Library, 6111 Rosedale Ct.

Cost: Free

More info: Westfall Library

Sept-Oct, 2024 - National Hispanic Heritage Month

We remember more than 400,000 Mexican American soldiers who served in the US military fighting against Nazi Germany. One of those soldiers was Anthony Acevedo who served as a US Army medic during World War II. Source/Photo: USHMM pic.twitter.com/mg5RBscUvK — Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio (@HolocaustSA) September 19, 2024

Sept. 21 to Oct. 4

Event: Nichos y Dichos – MujerArtes Exhibit and Sale

Where: Rinconcito de Esperanza, 816 S Colorado

Cost: Free

More info: Esperanza Peace and Justice Center

Oct. 8

Event: Counter-Storytelling: Honoring our Ancestors and Progeny

Where: Central Library, 600 Soledad

Cost: Free

More info: Central Library

Until Oct 10

Event: University of the Incarnate Word is hosting a variety of events on campus and online.

Where: UIW campus and online

Cost: Free

More info: UIW.edu

Oct. 12

Event: Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival

Where: Arneson River Theatre, 418 Villita

Cost: Free

More info: Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival

Join @MLB, @MiLB and the Missions in celebrating the contributions and accomplishments of the Latino baseball community, past and present, throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.#SomosMiLB pic.twitter.com/DxVtN4tPPu — San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb) September 15, 2024

Until Oct. 15

Event: University of Texas at San Antonio is hosting a variety of events on campus and online.

Where: UTSA Main campus, UTSA Downtown, and The Alamodome

Cost: Some are free, and some require ticket purchases

More info: UTSA

Until Oct. 15

Event: San Antonio College is hosting a variety of events on campus and online.

Where: San Antonio College

Cost: Free

More info: SAC | Alamo Colleges

Oct. 19

Event: 7th Annual Fiesta Alegria

Where: Avenida Plaza Guadalupe, 1327 Guadalupe

Cost: Free

More info: 7th Annual Fiesta Alegria

Until Oct. 26:

Event: Viaje Oníríco – Latino Collection & Resource Center Art Gallery Exhibit

Where: San Antonio Central Library

Cost: Free

More info: Viaje Oníríco – Latino Collection & Resource Center Art Gallery Exhibit

Until Feb. 9, 2025

Event: Dining with Rolando Briseño: A 50-Year Retrospective

Where: Centro de Artes, 101 S. Santa Rosa Ave.

Cost: Free

More info: Centro de Artes

“Dining with Rolando Briseño: A 50-Year Retrospective” The first retrospective devoted to Mexican American artist, Chicano activist, and culinary historian, Rolando Briseño, now 72. The exhibition features pieces from his life’s work, dating from 1966 to present day including more than 75 drawings, lithographs, paintings, photographs, public artworks, and pieces that survived a devastating studio fire in 1985.