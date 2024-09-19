San Antonio and Bexar County celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month until Oct. 15
Residents throughout San Antonio and Bexar County are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month until Oct. 15 with a wide range of events, including poetry readings, film screenings, performances, art exhibits and shopping.
Recommended events
Sept. 19
Event: Painting with DiZurita: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Where: Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St.
Cost: Non-Members: $45; Members: $25
More info: Briscoe Western Art Museum
Sept.19
Event: Artist Nain Leon’s exhibit “The Man With The Gray Suitcase.” from 6-6:30 p.m.
Where: San Antonio International Airport, 9800 Airport Blvd. at the Terminal B Baggage Claim.
Cost: Free
More info: flysanantonio.com
Sept. 19
Event: Outdoor Family Film Series: Stand and Deliver
Where: Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave.
Cost: Free
More info: Mission Marquee Plaza
Sept. 20 to Sept. 21
Event: Celebrando Tradiciones
Where: Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, 723 S Brazos St.
Cost: $30
More info: Celebrando Tradiciones
✨ Honoring our Community Heroes during Hispanic Heritage Month! ✨— Visit San Antonio (@VisitSanAntonio) September 18, 2024
Now - Oct. 15, explore Hispanic Heroes along the @theSARiverWalk! 🖼️💫
In partnership with @SomosMACRI, this vibrant exhibit celebrates leaders who’ve shaped our city. 🌟
Learn more: https://t.co/VO2p7J9RRb pic.twitter.com/AsH78SL5QX
Sept. 21
Event: “Dia de la Familia” health fair at 9 a.m.
Where: Rosedale Park
Cost: Free
More info: LULAC Family Fun Health Day-San Antonio
Sept. 21
Event: Outdoor Family Film Series: Encanto
Where: Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave.
Cost: Free
More info: Mission Marquee Plaza
Sept. 21
Event: Talk-ito de Nopalitos – Plática & Book Signing with Poet Laureate Eddie Vega
Where: Central Library, 600 Soledad
Cost: Free
More info: Plática & Book Signing with Poet Laureate Eddie Vega
Until Sept. 23
Event: A screening of URBAN-15's TEMPORAL
Where: Online
Cost: Free
More info: Urban-15 live stream
Sept. 25
Event: Introduction to Genealogy/Introducción a la Genealogía
Where: Westfall Library, 6111 Rosedale Ct.
Cost: Free
More info: Westfall Library
Sept-Oct, 2024 - National Hispanic Heritage Month— Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio (@HolocaustSA) September 19, 2024
We remember more than 400,000 Mexican American soldiers who served in the US military fighting against Nazi Germany. One of those soldiers was Anthony Acevedo who served as a US Army medic during World War II. Source/Photo: USHMM pic.twitter.com/mg5RBscUvK
Sept. 21 to Oct. 4
Event: Nichos y Dichos – MujerArtes Exhibit and Sale
Where: Rinconcito de Esperanza, 816 S Colorado
Cost: Free
More info: Esperanza Peace and Justice Center
Oct. 8
Event: Counter-Storytelling: Honoring our Ancestors and Progeny
Where: Central Library, 600 Soledad
Cost: Free
More info: Central Library
Until Oct 10
Event: University of the Incarnate Word is hosting a variety of events on campus and online.
Where: UIW campus and online
Cost: Free
More info: UIW.edu
Oct. 12
Event: Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival
Where: Arneson River Theatre, 418 Villita
Cost: Free
More info: Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival
Join @MLB, @MiLB and the Missions in celebrating the contributions and accomplishments of the Latino baseball community, past and present, throughout Hispanic Heritage Month.#SomosMiLB pic.twitter.com/DxVtN4tPPu— San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb) September 15, 2024
Until Oct. 15
Event: University of Texas at San Antonio is hosting a variety of events on campus and online.
Where: UTSA Main campus, UTSA Downtown, and The Alamodome
Cost: Some are free, and some require ticket purchases
More info: UTSA
Until Oct. 15
Event: San Antonio College is hosting a variety of events on campus and online.
Where: San Antonio College
Cost: Free
More info: SAC | Alamo Colleges
Oct. 19
Event: 7th Annual Fiesta Alegria
Where: Avenida Plaza Guadalupe, 1327 Guadalupe
Cost: Free
More info: 7th Annual Fiesta Alegria
Until Oct. 26:
Event: Viaje Oníríco – Latino Collection & Resource Center Art Gallery Exhibit
Where: San Antonio Central Library
Cost: Free
More info: Viaje Oníríco – Latino Collection & Resource Center Art Gallery Exhibit
Until Feb. 9, 2025
Event: Dining with Rolando Briseño: A 50-Year Retrospective
Where: Centro de Artes, 101 S. Santa Rosa Ave.
Cost: Free
More info: Centro de Artes