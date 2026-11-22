As retiring District Attorney Joe Gonzales and was delivering his final address to Commissioners Court on Tuesday, an incoming administration full of former rivals watched patiently from the audience.

His successor, District Attorney-elect Luz Elena Chapa, campaigned vowing to overhaul the office’s management .

Now she’s staffing up for a new administration that has much rebuilding to do — after a brutal campaign against the old guard.

Chapa and Gonzales are both Democrats, but she ran criticizing his handling of a long case backlog and large vacancies on the staff.

By her side Tuesday was former state Rep. Ina Minjarez (D-San Antonio), who will serve as her first assistant, and Amy Perry, a former NuStar Energy general counsel who will be the office’s chief administrative officer.

Minjarez was a prosecutor in the early 2000s, and went up against exiting Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai in Democrats’ county judge primary runoff four years ago.

Perry has a corporate law background, and knows Chapa from their years of working together on the board of Guardian House, a nonprofit that helps families navigate high-risk custody issues.

Their hires were announced Friday as part of a broader realignment Chapa said she hopes will right the ship at the DA’s office, with an emphasis on addressing domestic violence and mental health.

“My team and I are committed to working hard toward a smooth and seamless transition in partnership with the current administration,” Chapa said in a statement.

“I look forward to earning [staff’s] trust as the newly elected District Attorney and fostering a workplace culture built on respect, collaboration, accountability, and professionalism.”

Andrea Drusch / San Antonio Report



Retiring District Attorney Joe Gonzales gives his last report to Commissioners Court on Nov. 17, while incoming DA Luz Elena Chapa and her staff look on.

Chapa is the rare district attorney to seek the role without first having served as a prosecutor.

She campaigned hard against the current administration over the past year, in particular Family Violence Division Chief Meli Powers and Juvenile Division Chief Jane Davis, who also sought the Democratic nomination to replace Gonzales.

“I’m the only candidate who can bring real change to the DA’s office, because I’m the only one on this stage who hasn’t been a part of the problems and the dysfunction,” Chapa said in a Feb. 3 primary debate.

But staffing the DA’s office has already been a challenge — given salary constraints the state exacerbated in recent years.

Many have anticipated that Chapa would clean house, and Bexar County Commissioners already moved one of Gonzales’ top lieutenants out from under her authority.

Chapa this week named Republican Judge Ben Robertson as her new chief of the civil division, replacing Larry Roberson, who is now the commissioners’ general counsel.

Robertson was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to fill a vacancy on a criminal court bench in Bexar County, though his background was in energy law. He ran unsuccessfully against Democrat Christine Hortick on a civil bench instead, but remains close with many of the county’s Democratic judges.

Gonzales used his final meeting Tuesday to deliver one last update on the “high-risk intake team” he assembled to address repeat offender issues that dogged his final years in office.

He also urged the commissioners to help Chapa avoid the same pitfalls, before the two walked out together collegially.

“I would implore this court to give Judge Chapa and her team as much support as possible,” Gonzales said to the commissioners. “The challenges that I’ve experienced in the reduction of our prosecutors are going to continue unless we are able to give our staff pay raises.”

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.