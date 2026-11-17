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Outgoing Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales says his office has reduced its felony case backlog by more than half over the past three years, marking significant progress on one of the persistent challenges that has defined his administration.

During his final presentation to Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Gonzales reported that the backlog had fallen from 6,330 cases in November 2023 to 2,805, a reduction of roughly 56%.

The backlog includes felony cases involving defendants released on bond that have been pending for more than 180 days, as well as cases in which no arrest has been made that have been awaiting a charging decision for more than a year.

The reductions have been supported by the " high risk intake reduction team ," an overtime initiative established in November 2023 that allows prosecutors to review cases outside their regular working hours.

Since the initiative began, 76 prosecutors have worked more than 12,600 overtime hours. Gonzales said the additional work helped increase the number of felony indictments from an annual average of roughly 11,400 before the program to more than 16,000 in 2025.

Gonzales said his office has also made charging decisions on all 6,330 cases that originally made up the backlog, although new cases have continued to enter the system.

But despite that progress, Gonzales acknowledged that the office continues to face staffing shortages that threaten its ability to keep pace with incoming cases.

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office currently has 17 vacant prosecutor positions, down from approximately 30 earlier this year. Gonzales has attributed the staffing challenges in part to higher salaries offered by surrounding rural counties, which receive additional state funding to boost prosecutor pay under Senate Bill 22.

He previously sought salary adjustments for experienced prosecutors to help retain staff, but the changes were ultimately not included in the county's adopted budget.

Gonzales said the backlog is unlikely to disappear entirely and urged commissioners to support efforts to recruit and retain prosecutors as his successor, former Fourth Court of Appeals Judge Luz Elena Chapa , prepares to take office.

"I would implore this court to give Judge Chapa and her team as much support as possible," Gonzales said. "The challenges that I've experienced in the reduction of our prosecutors are going to continue unless we are able to give our staff pay raises."

Chapa, who won the November election after campaigning to overhaul the office's management , attended the briefing alongside members of her transition team.

She made addressing the backlog a central part of her campaign, promising to assemble a strike team to review pending cases and prioritize cases involving violent repeat offenders. She also pledged to rebuild relationships with law enforcement agencies that have been strained under Gonzales' leadership.

Despite the criticism of his administration that characterized the election, Tuesday's briefing marked a cooperative exchange between the outgoing and incoming district attorneys.

Gonzales said his administration had already begun discussions with Chapa's team and was committed to ensuring a smooth transition.

“We have been talking, and my administration is committed to a smooth transition and to help in any way we can,” Gonzales told commissioners. “We wish her much success in continuing the work that the prosecutors and the staff do.”

Chapa thanked Gonzales for his eight years of service and acknowledged the work ahead.

“Thank you for your steadfast commitment to the people of Bexar County and thank you so much to everyone who has diligently worked in the office of the district attorney,” Chapa said. “We have a lot of work to do, and I'm all in.”