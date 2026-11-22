The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has finalized a multi-million dollar employment contract for its CEO that faced fierce criticism from outgoing Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick earlier this year.

The contract would allow ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas to be paid up to $4.1 million in 2027, if he achieves benchmarks set by the agency's board. According to ERCOT's Form 990 for 2025, Vegas earned nearly $3.6 million last year.

ERCOT, which is overseen by the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), manages Texas' independent power grid.

"Working with the PUCT, the Texas Legislature, and state leadership, tremendous progress has been made to ensure grid reliability during a period of unprecedented demand and growth," Vegas said in a statement Thursday. "I look forward to continuing that work for the 27 million hardworking Texans we serve every day and achieving our goal to be the most reliable and innovative grid in the world."

Vegas' contract includes a base salary of about $1.2 million, starting Jan. 1. He is also eligible to receive a "short-term incentive" payment of $1.2 million and a "long-term incentive payment" of $420,000 in 2027, if he meets key performance indicators established by the ERCOT board. Additionally, his contract includes a $1,385,000 "make-whole payment" which will be paid in the first quarter of 2027 to compensate him for earnings he lost after leaving his prior job to serve as ERCOT president and CEO. The contract includes additional bonuses in the following years of Vegas' contract.

As first reported by the Texas Tribune, ERCOT initially approved the contract in September but did not formally sign it after pushback from Patrick. That same week, ERCOT's board of directors also approved retention bonuses for themselves, the Houston Chronicle reported.

"During a time of increasing utility costs, this is not the time to give the CEO of ERCOT a multi-million-dollar pay raise on the backs of ratepayers," Patrick said on X in September.

Affordability became a top concern for Texas voters in the 2026 midterms, as they faced rising gas prices and continued inflation. Texans have also seen increasing electric bills, as nearly half of Houstonians in a recent University of Houston survey reported difficulties paying these costs.

Many candidates, including Patrick, sought to seize on voters' growing concerns about energy affordability. On the campaign trail, Democratic Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa also promised to freeze electricity rates on her first day in office.

Patrick ultimately lost his re-election bid in November to Democrat Vikki Goodwin, who promised to crack down on data centers.

The lieutenant governor posted to X on Friday, saying he was “disgusted and outraged” by the contract’s final approval.

"As I stated previously, the Legislature should have had a chance to weigh in on this important matter," Patrick said. "Affordability is at the forefront of everyone's mind right now, and this is not the time to give ERCOT's CEO a multimillion-dollar pay raise off the backs of ratepayers. This isn't just a bad look; this is a bad decision made at the expense of Texans."

In a statement Friday, Hinojosa argued that Republican leaders were responsible for the ERCOT CEO’s raise.

"The decision to increase the ERCOT CEO pay was made months ago by the Abbott Administration," she said. "When I am sworn in as Governor, my direction to ERCOT will be to prioritize grid reliability and financial relief for Texans."

Goodwin's campaign did not immediately respond to comments on the new contract.

Public Utility Commission Chairman Thomas Gleeson defended Vegas' new contract in a statement Thursday afternoon.

"Texans are right to ask hard questions about what the people running their grid are paid, and they deserve a clear answer about what the compensation arrangement for the ERCOT CEO looks like," he said. "The greatest cost to ratepayers comes from an unreliable grid and my priority remains ensuring Texas has a reliable electric system at a reasonable cost to ratepayers. I will hold ERCOT's leadership accountable for achieving both reliability and affordability."

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